The Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments report includes a detailed study of Porters Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a Port’s five analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT Analysis. The Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major market industry players.Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market By Product (Cataract Surgery Devices, Refractive Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Microscopes, Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories), Application (Cataract, Refractive, Glaucoma, Vitreoretinal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Strategies of Key Players are profiled in this Report are ZEISS International, Leica Microsystem, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Quantel Medical, Bausch Health Companies Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.,

The ophthalmic devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of eyes associated diseases such as peripheral vitreoretinal disease, vision loss due to aging, refractive eye state, glaucoma treatment, cataract surgeries and others in hospitals or other specialty clinics. Rising number of players to develop and launch of ophthalmic devices for the further enhancement such as, clear visualization by using ophthalmic microscopes, smart phone associated ophthalmic devices and devices being used for the glaucoma and cataract surgeries basically advanced from 2016 to 2018.

Market Trends:

Global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is segmented based on products, application, end user and geography.

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and affordability of these instruments in developing countries

High cost of these surgical instruments is also expected to restrain the market growth

Major Players: Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, HOYA Corporation, Lumenis, STAAR SURGICAL, IRIDEX Corporation, TOPCON CORPORATION, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe LTD., ACB MOLTENO, Medical Technical Products, IVIS Technologies, Aurolab, Inami & Co., Ltd. amongst others.

TOC: Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Key Insights

7 Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

8 Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market, By Application

9 Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market, By End User

10 Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market, By Geography

More………………

Rising Prevalance Of Eye Diseases:

The eye health issues are huge in China, owing to the large ageing population. Cataract and refractive error are the major causes of vision-loss; due to the rising incidence of diabetes as the economy is growing and changes in lifestyles. China adopted a new 5 year national plan in 2016 for eye health. This plan was due to the long session with stakeholders and also sets a broad direction, in the existing development agenda and also in the World Health Assembly’s Global Action Plan for the Universal Eye Health.

Increasing Number Of Diabetic Patients:

Diabetes prevalence is increasing more rapidly in low and middle income countries. Diabetes is a main cause of kidney failure, blindness, heart attacks, lower limb amputation and stroke. Diabetic retinopathy is a vital cause of blindness which occurs due to the long term accumulated harm to the blood vessels in retina.

Restraint:

Product Recalls Of Various Companies

Product recall is a process of retrieving the defective and unsafe goods from customers while offering those customers with compensation. Recalls usually occur due to the safety concerns over the manufacturing defects in a product which may cause harm to its user. In China ophthalmic surgical instruments market, various companies have recalled their products due to some defect and safety issues. For instance,

Opportunity:

Technological Development Of Products:

It has been observed that the growth of china ophthalmic surgical instruments is expected in the medical sector due to diverse utilization of digitalization and latest technology. The most recent development includes femtosecond lasers for both cataract and refractive surgery, OCT, intraoperative wavefront aberrometers and state-of-the-art phaco machines.

Market Growth In Emerging Countries

Ophthalmic surgical instruments play a vital role during different types of eye surgeries. Various factors such as rising geriatric population over the globe, growing incidence of diabetes and eye diseases, increasing government initiatives for controlling the visual impairment and the technological developments are driving the market growth in emerging nations.

Challenge:

Lack Of Trained Eye Surgeons:

Lack of trained surgeons regarding different eye surgeries can act as a challenging factor for China ophthalmic surgical instruments market. The number of ophthalmologists is less in both developed and developing countries, although the numbers are bit high for the developed countries.

