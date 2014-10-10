Global Driveline Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Global Driveline Market By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-In Electric Hybrid, Battery Electric Vehicle, ICE Vehicles), Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission, Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission), Final Drive (Differential, E- Axle), Motor Output for Electric Vehicle (45–100 kW, 101–250 kW, >250 kW), Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive), Architecture (Series, Parallel, Power Split, EV Driveline), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global driveline market are Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Limited,

The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while producing this global Driveline market report. The report is divided into numerous characters which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. The study and estimations of this Driveline report also helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product.

Competitive Analysis: Global Driveline Market

Global driveline market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of driveline market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Top Competitors of Market BorgWarner Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Valeo, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Ford Motor Company, AVL, Volkswagen.

Segmentation: Global Driveline Market

By Vehicle Type

Hybrid Vehicles

Plug-In Electric Hybrid

Battery Electric Vehicle

ICE Vehicles

By Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmission

Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission

By Final Drive

Differential

E- Axle

By Motor Output

45–100 kW

101–250 kW

>250 kW

By Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Architecture

Series

Parallel

Power Split

EV Driveline

Global Driveline Market: Market Drivers:

Rising trend of parallel hybrid architecture is the major factor driving market growth

Increasing adoption of new technologies like E-Axle and E-CVT in electric vehicles is another factor driving market growth

Rising demand for electric buses and trucks will propel market growth

Use of alternate materials for overall weight reduction so that new technologies can be used in electric vehicles will also act as a driver for this market growth

Global Driveline Market: Market Restraints:

Unavailability of proper charging facilities of electric vehicles will hamper the market growth

High price of the driveline vehicles will hinder market growth

High research and development cost will also act as restrain for this market growth

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

