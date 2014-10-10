Report Segmentation

Europe Respiratory Protection Market By Type (Tight-Fitting, Loose-Fitting), Filter Type (Particle Filter, Gas/Vapour Filter, Combined Filters), Class (Air-Purifying, Atmosphere-Supplying), Size (Medium, Large, Small), Gas & Vapour Protection Type (Particulates, Chemicals, Acid Gas, Organic Vapour, Others), Equipment (Filtering Device Types (Negative Respirators), Breathing Apparatus (BA) Types (Positive Respirators) and Accessories), Application (Laboratories, Chemical Process, Fit Testing, Welding, Grinding, Sanding, Assembly and Mechanical, Painting, Brazing, Glass Etching, Fertilizing, UV Protection, Others), Vertical (Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Automotive, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Metal Fabrication, Oil and Gas, Food & Beverage, Wood Working, Paper & Pulp, Defense & Military, Fire Services, Power Generation, Agriculture & Forestry, Textile, Cement Production, Ship Building, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

This research report by top players / brands, region, type and end users divides the world market for Europe Respiratory Protection. This report also examines the market of Europe Respiratory Protection, the competitive environment, market shares, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, channels of sales and distributors. This report includes market size estimates of value (US$ million) and volume (K units). Secondary research has identified key players in the market and primary and secondary research has determined their market share. From secondary sources, all percentage shares, divisions and breakdowns were determined and verified from primary sources. This report looks at the size of the global market in key areas such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Near East and Africa. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of other dependent submarkets on the overall market. This report contains company profiles to better analyses and understand the key players and brands. Ocenco, Incorporated, ILC Dover, Polison Corporation, Venus Safety & Health, Dynamic Safety International, Avon Protection ( Avon Rubber) DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Johnson Controls, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, Intech, Moldex-Metric, Delta Plus Group and others.

Europe Respiratory Protection Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Respiratory protective equipment is a specific form of personal protective equipment which is used for protecting the individual wearer from inhalation of the hazardous substance in the workplace air. The respiratory protection equipment can be used only where an adequate control of the exposure cannot be obtained by other means, as a last resort in the hierarchy of the control measures such as elimination, engineering controls, substitution, administrative control and PPE.

Many workers wear breathing apparatus or respirators for protecting their health at the workplace. These equipment’s are collectively called as respiratory protective equipment. Respirators help in filtering the air for removing the harmful materials and breathing apparatus offers clean air to the worker for breathing. The respiratory protective equipment if not selected appropriately or worn properly is totally ineffective and can also give the wearer a false sense of the protection.

The respiratory protective equipment is mainly classified into two types such as:

Respirator (filtering device) – These types of devices uses the filters for removing the contaminants in the workplace.

Breathing apparatus (BA) – These types of devices need a supply of the breathing quality air from the independent sources.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Respiratory Protection Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are, Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, ANSELL LTD., Bullard, MSA Safety Incorporated, uvex group, Prestige Ameritech, Aero Pro, Bio-Medical Devices Intl, Gentex Corporation, GREENLINE, Globus EMEA FZE,

Product Launch:

In June 2016, the 3M Personal Safety Division launched 3M Center for the Respiratory Protection which is an online resource that helps the companies for navigating the needs of the OSHA respiratory protection programs. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In December 2012, ANSELL LTD. launched the GAMMEX N95 respirator and surgical mask to their active infection protection portfolio which would help in extending the AIP product range beyond the surgical gloves. The new mask utilizes a hybrid technology which adds the comfort level of the standard surgical mask along with the protection of respirators. This strategy helped in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

Table Of Contents Europe Respiratory Protection Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Type

7 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Filter Type

8 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Class

9 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Size

10 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Gas & Vapour Protection Type

11 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Equipment

12 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Vertical

13 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Application

14 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, By Geography

15 Europe Respiratory Protection Market, Company Landscape

16 Company Proflies

17 Conclusion

18 Questionnaire

19 Related Reports

