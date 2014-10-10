Market Analysis:

Global LiDAR Market is estimated to reach USD 9479 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing use of drones LIDAR application in engineering projects, 3D Imaging technology, technological advancements. LiDAR- light detection and ranging is as is a laser based method wherein light is used in the form of a laser to measure the position or distances of object to the earth. It consists of 3D scanning and laser scanning therefore it can be called as 3D laser scanning. It consists of a laser, a scanner and a specialised GPS receiver. LiDAR provides accurate information, even if there is any disruption. They are now extensively being used by the automobile industry, in self driving cars, as it provides clarity and vision at all times and in all directions.

Sick AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc., Skylum, Princeton Lightwave, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp.,

Global LiDAR Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” focuses on the major drivers and limitations for the key players top key players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. Key statistics on the market status, segmentation, forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The LiDAR market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of LiDAR Industry. Report Carrying 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it.

Global LiDAR Market By Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems, Photodetector Receivers, Others); Product (Aerial, Ground-Based, UAV, Solid-State), Service (LiDAR Data Processing, Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Service, Ground-Based Surveying, Mapping & Modelling), Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Exploration, Urban Planning, Cartography, Meteorology), Installation (Air-borne, Ground based), Range (Short, Medium, Large), Image Projection (2D, 3D), End User (Defense and aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining Industry, Transportation), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific Region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

