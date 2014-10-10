The Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Some of the major players operating global capacitive ceramic pressure sensor market are Medtronic, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hospira Inc., Smiths Medical, Moog, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc.,

The Ambulatory Infusion Pumps report helps to build up a clear view of the market, identifies major players in the industry and estimates main downstream sectors. The Ambulatory Infusion Pumps offers in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments and studying the present situation and future forecast based on progressive and likely areas. The main goal of this report is to provide clear picture and better understanding. The Ambulatory Infusion Pumps report covers an overview of the industry policies, the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain.

Market Drivers: Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market

Easy to use

Safe to deliver medication to patients in hospital, home care and alternative care facilities

It can deliver medication while allowing the patient to be mobile.

Market Restraints: Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market

Medication errors in drug delivery related with ambulatory infusion pumps in the desired sites

Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Industry is a medical device used to deliver fluids into a patient’s body in a controlled manner. There are many different types of infusion pumps, which are used for a variety of purposes and in a variety of environments.

Some infusion pumps are designed mainly for stationary use at a patient’s bedside. Others, called ambulatory infusion pumps, are designed to be portable or wearable.

Major Players profiled in this report:

ZynoMed.com, Sorenson Medical Products, Inc., BD., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,, Micrel Medical Devices S.A..

Segmentation: Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market

By Product Disposable Infusion Pumps Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

By End-User Hospitals Clinics

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN AMBULATORY INFUSION PUMPS MARKET:

Increasing levels of innovations and product launches adopted by the major players:

· In August, 2017, Smiths Medical received FDA 510k clearance on wireless ambulatory infusion pump. The new system will help the hospitals increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

· In April, 2016, Smiths Medical had introduced a new wireless ambulatory infusion system in the brand name of CADD®-Solis in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom. This system offers two-way wireless communication of infusion data in between the CADD®-Solis pump and the PharmGuard® Server software installed on the hospital’s network and helps to increase efficiency and safety, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

