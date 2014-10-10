Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.62 Bn in 2018 to US$ 105.12 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2019 and 2027.

Automotive usage based insurance market is experiencing high growth across the globe, with the increasing adoption of mobility-as-a-service worldwide. Furthermore, the different reward programs offered by insurers is another factor propelling the market growth.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of automotive usage based insurance market based on technology fitted and policy type. The geographic segmentation of the report covers major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By policy type, Pay-How-You-Drive policy type segment accounted for the largest share of the automotive usage based insurance market in 2018.

Top Dominating Key Players: Vodafone Automotive, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz SE, TomTom Telematics, Allstate Insurance, Octo Telematics, Metromile, Siera Wireless, Ingenie Service Ltd. and AXA SA

The global automotive usage based insurance market for the technology fitted is fragmented into smartphones, black box, dongles, and others. The black box segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027. A black box is a small device that is installed in the customer’s car to measure vehicle location, speed, driving frequency, distance travelled, and time of the day or night the vehicle is in motion. Further, other driving behaviors can also be measured which includes monitoring braking, and cornering. This helps in building a comprehensive profile of the driver.

The data gathered on driving behaviors provides information on how safe the driving pattern is. This information is then converted into a score that is used by the car insurance provider for creating a customized premium for the driver. Also, an insurance provider can reward a driver securing high score with a lower premium rate. However, issues related to data privacy is a major concern among customers. Sharing personally identifiable information of customers gathered from black boxes with third parties such as law enforcement agencies or banks may result in invasion of privacy. This may hinder the market growth to certain extent.

Further, the smartphones segment is also expected to gain market share during the forecast period. . Smartphone apps are suitable for insurance providers that are targeting particular groups hence, acquiring niche market share. As their UBI business grows, insurance providers may invest in OBDII and offer this on a long-term basis to specific customer segments.

Market Segmentation :

Global Automotive UBI Market – By Technology Fitted

Smartphones

Black Box

Dongles

Others

Global Automotive UBI Market – By Policy Type

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

