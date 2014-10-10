A portable ORP meter is a handheld measurement instrument which is used to measure oxidation reduction potential which indicates the degree to which a substance is capable of oxidizing or reducing another substance.

The global Portable ORP Meters market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable ORP Meters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable ORP Meters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Portable ORP Meters in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Portable ORP Meters manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bante Instruments

Hanna Instruments

Extech Instruments

HORIBA

Hach

TPS

Xylem Analytics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Channel

Dual Channel

Multi Channel

Segment by Application

Industrial Use

Laboratory Use

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Portable ORP Meters

1.1 Definition of Portable ORP Meters

1.2 Portable ORP Meters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable ORP Meters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Channel

1.2.3 Dual Channel

1.2.4 Multi Channel

1.3 Portable ORP Meters Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Portable ORP Meters Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Use

1.3.3 Laboratory Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Portable ORP Meters Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Portable ORP Meters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Portable ORP Meters Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Portable ORP Meters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Portable ORP Meters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Portable ORP Meters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Portable ORP Meters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Portable ORP Meters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Portable ORP Meters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Portable ORP Meters

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable ORP Meters

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Portable ORP Meters

Cha

Continued….

