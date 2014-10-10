The Avocado Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Avocado, also known as, butter fruit and alligator pear is a nutrient-dense food full of vitamins and minerals. It is a stone fruit that grows in a warm climate and has a creamy texture. Consuming avocados comes with potential health benefits such as improved digestion and reduced risks of depression and cancer. Also, avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). Avocados are reported to be helpful in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis and antimicrobial action.

Major Avocado market Players: Brooks Tropicals, LLC.,Costa Group,Del Rey Avocado Company, Inc.,Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.,Henry Avocado Corporation,McDaniel Fruit Co.,Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.,Superior Foods Companies,The Horton Fruit Company, Inc.,West Pak Avocado, Inc.

The avocado market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing health concerns and healthy eating habits in developed as well as developing countries. Numerous health benefits associated with the product and growing sales channel for distribution are other major driving factors for the avocado market. However, the increase in prices and unfavourable weather conditions pose hindrances in the growth of the avocado market. Nonetheless, introduction of new geographies for the production of avocadoes is likely to open new opportunity for the avocado market players.

The global avocado market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, end-user and distribution channel. By nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. Based on form, the market is segmented as raw and processed. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as food industry, retail, cosmetic industry and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel, is classified as supermarket, specialty stores, e-retailers and others.

