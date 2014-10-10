The Aloe Vera Gel Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Aloe vera gel primarily consists of water and polysaccharides with small amounts of amino acids, lipids and sterols. The gel is extracted from the plant aloe vera which is cultivated mainly for its medicinal and skin care properties. It is a thick and short-stemmed plant which stores water in its pointed fleshy-green leaves. Recently, aloe vera has found a vast market in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries. The plant is reported to have strong laxative effects making it useful in treating constipation.

Major Aloe Vera Gel market Players: Aloe Farms, Inc.,Aloe Laboratories,Aloe Vera Australia,Aloecorp, Inc,Herbalife International of America, Inc.,Lily of the Desert,NOW Health Group, Inc.,Patanjali Ayurved Limited,Real Aloe Solutions, Inc.,Terry Laboratories

The global aloe vera gel market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing popularity and consumption of herbal cosmetics where the product is used due to its skin-revival and moisturizing effects. The increasing applications in healthcare and food and beverage industry owing to its remedial and healing properties have further fueled the growth of aloe vera gel market.

The global aloe vera gel market is segmented on the basis of nature, form and end-use industry. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the form, the market is segmented as concentrates, gels, drinks, powders and capsules. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others.

Aloe Vera Gel Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aloe Vera Gel market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Aloe Vera Gel market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

