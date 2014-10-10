In our aim to bring the best and complete information to our clients, we at QY Research present the 2018 Global Electric Kettle Market professional survey. The well curated survey by the leading research experts and domain knowledge professionals provides clients with the true picture of the Global Electric Kettle Market. The survey is expected to push the understanding of the market and its trends for the clients and help drive the market. The survey report consists of all key parameters such as the industry overview, which includes the definition, specifications, classification, applications, industry chain structure, global and regional analysis of the market, and the policy and news analysis.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Electric Kettle

1.1 Definition of Electric Kettle

1.2 Electric Kettle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Kettle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Direct Plug-in

1.2.3 Rotation Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Electric Kettle Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Electric Kettle Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Electric Kettle Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Electric Kettle Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electric Kettle Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Electric Kettle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Electric Kettle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Electric Kettle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Electric Kettle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Electric Kettle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Electric Kettle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Electric Kettle

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Kettle

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Electric Kettle

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Electric Kettle

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Electric Kettle Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Electric Kettle

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Electric Kettle Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Electric Kettle Revenue Analysis

4.3 Electric Kettle Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Electric Kettle Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Electric Kettle Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Electric Kettle Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Electric Kettle Revenue by Regions

5.2 Electric Kettle Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Electric Kettle Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Electric Kettle Production

5.3.2 North America Electric Kettle Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Electric Kettle Import and Export

5.4 Europe Electric Kettle Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Electric Kettle Production

5.4.2 Europe Electric Kettle Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Electric Kettle Import and Export

5.5 China Electric Kettle Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Electric Kettle Production

5.5.2 China Electric Kettle Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Electric Kettle Import and Export

5.6 Japan Electric Kettle Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Electric Kettle Production

5.6.2 Japan Electric Kettle Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Electric Kettle Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Electric Kettle Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Electric Kettle Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Electric Kettle Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Electric Kettle Import and Export

5.8 India Electric Kettle Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Electric Kettle Production

5.8.2 India Electric Kettle Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Electric Kettle Import and Export

Chapter Six: Electric Kettle Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Electric Kettle Production by Type

6.2 Global Electric Kettle Revenue by Type

6.3 Electric Kettle Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Electric Kettle Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Electric Kettle Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Electric Kettle Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Electric Kettle Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Aroma Housewares

8.1.1 Aroma Housewares Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Aroma Housewares Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Aroma Housewares Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Conair

8.2.1 Conair Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Conair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Conair Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Groupe SEB (T-fal)

8.3.1 Groupe SEB (T-fal) Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Groupe SEB (T-fal) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Groupe SEB (T-fal) Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Hamilton Beach Brands

8.4.1 Hamilton Beach Brands Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Hamilton Beach Brands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Hamilton Beach Brands Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Spectrum Brands

8.5.1 Spectrum Brands Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Spectrum Brands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Spectrum Brands Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Cuisinart

8.6.1 Cuisinart Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Cuisinart Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Cuisinart Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Breville

8.7.1 Breville Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Breville Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Breville Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Hamilton Beach

8.8.1 Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Hamilton Beach Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Bonavita

8.9.1 Bonavita Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Bonavita Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Bonavita Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Proctor Silex

8.10.1 Proctor Silex Electric Kettle Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Proctor Silex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Proctor Silex Electric Kettle Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Aroma

8.12 Media

8.13 Galanz

8.14 SUPOR

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Electric Kettle Market

9.1 Global Electric Kettle Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Electric Kettle Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Electric Kettle Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Electric Kettle Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Electric Kettle Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Electric Kettle Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Electric Kettle Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Electric Kettle Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Electric Kettle Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Electric Kettle Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Electric Kettle Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Electric Kettle Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

