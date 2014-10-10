The report of Most up-to-date research on “Global GNSS Simulators Market Insights, Forecast to 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Get Reports Sample with Regional Inputs @

GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) simulators provide a virtual testing environment for GNSS receivers and related systems. This simulator helps in detecting the effectiveness of the components associated with GNSS by creating virtual simulations of vehicles, satellite navigation and other atmospheric modifications. This simulator helps detect whether the GNSS system is operating according to the parameters required in real-time while facing the challenges the navigation system might face in real-time during its application.

Global GNSS simulators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 191.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of test data after the simulations are carried out for further independent analysis, while carrying out these simulations in a safe secure laboratory instead of open-area.

This Report Covers By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Single Channel, Multichannel), GNNS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, Others), Application (Navigation, Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Vehicle Assistance Systems, Others), Vertical (Military & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Marine, Aerospace, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Spirent Communications; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Orolia; SYNTONY GNSS; CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited; TeleOrbit GmbH; Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc.; iP-Solutions; WORK Microwave GmbH; Hyper Tech; others.

To Get this Report at profitable rate:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Orolia announced that they had acquired Skydel Solutions. This will provide consumers of Orolia with greater capabilities in providing GPS/GNSS solutions in applications where the detection of faults in GNSS operations is of utmost importance. This acquisition will also improve the current innovations in solutions available with Orolia providing real-time data with the utilization of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and SDR (Software-Defined Radios).

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Reduces the costs associated with approval process while ensuring that high quality devices are commercialised

Reduces the time-period required for the estimation of effectiveness of GNSS receivers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Absence of required infrastructure for proper functioning of GNSS simulations; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Single Channel

Multichannel

By GNNS Receiver

Global Positioning System (GPS)

BeiDou

Others

By Application

Navigation

Mapping

Surveying

Others

By Vertical

Military & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Read Complete Details with TOC @

