Global crowdsourced testing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of IoT to meet the need of end users testing services and rising prevalence of cloud computing to increase device virtualization are the factor for the market growth.

Crowdsourced Testing involves deferring software testing duties through an internet platform to a group of professional quality assurance testers. It is an efficient means of streamlining interactive software manufacturing and improving the quality of developers ‘ internet and software goods. These crowdsourced testing provide various advantages such as flexibility, real world multiplatform testing, and instantaneity. Performance testing, localization testing, functionality testing, performance testing are some of the common types of the testing. These crowdsourced testing are widely used in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, media, telecom and other.

In May 2018, Applause announced the launch of their Applause for Amazon Alexa which will provide Alexa platform and ecosystem with a complete range of payment transaction validation, software testing, and user feedback services. The main aim of the launch is to provide intuitive voice experiences to their users

In September 2017, QASource announced the acquisition of MyCrowd QA. The purchase extends the range of services offered by QASource to include crowd-sourced testing using actual individuals across various devices and networks across the world. It also allows QASource to serve existing and new customers with a third engagement model. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will help them to provide better services to their customer

By Type (Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, Security Testing, Others),

(Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, Security Testing, Others), Platform (Web, Mobile, Others),

(Web, Mobile, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

(Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Others)

Increasing number of operating systems, application and number of devices will drive the market growth

Rising demand for affordable software development process will also enhances this market growth

Technological advancement due to growing digital transformation acts as a market driver

Rising management issues will also restricts the growth of this market

Lack of control over what is being tested is another factor that hampers the market growth

