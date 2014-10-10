A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research titled Microlearning Market, provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The MICROLEARNING MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply.

This market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Saba Software; Mindtree.com; Axonify Inc.; IBM Corporation; Bigtincan; SwissVBS; iSpring Solutions Inc.; Epignosis; Cornerstone; Qstream, Inc.; count5, LLC; pryor.com; mLevel; Gnowbe; Neovation Corporation; Multiversity; Trivantis; Aptara Inc.; AlertDriving among others.

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Microlearning market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Microlearning report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

This method is generally not preferred or compatible for complex training modules or for modules that require long-term training duration hampers the market growth

It’s not ideal for long-term goals of enhancing the performance of enterprise as it is a collection of different modules and training sets which only train workers on a single brief topic; this factor also acts as a restraint to the market growth

Conducts Overall MICROLEARNING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Component (Solution, Services),

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs),

Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud),

Industry (Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others),

The MICROLEARNING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

One of the important factors in Microlearning Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Microlearning Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global microlearning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microlearning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, AlertDriving announced the launch of a micro-learning platform inclusive of various personal driver learning modules. The modules are available in three different categories in relation to the duration of the training. Along with this, AlertDriving has also expanded their library to include 4,300 more lessons and their platform have been revitalized to include 52 more languages

In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced the introduction of IBM Micro Learning collection to their consumers of IBM Cloud. These collection are aimed at enhancing the understanding and accessibility of users to a wide range of live learning experiences which can be used for practicing and development of specific skills

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Microlearning market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Microlearning market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

