Ultra-high Barrier Films Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Ultra-high barrier films are specially designed films which establish a barrier so that they can physically limit the passage of any molecules or compounds. They are usually made of materials such as aluminium, plastic and others. There main function is to provide protection against moisture and oxygen ingress. They safeguard the product with a small permeation rate and retain its integrity. They are widely used in applications such as electronic devices, medical devices, chemicals among others.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Avery Dennison Corporation, Sigma Technologies Int’l, LLC, Cosmo Films Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Perlen Packaging, Honeywell International Inc, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Klöckner Pentaplast, Mondi, Shako Flexipack Private Limited., Cadillac Products, Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd, PAXXUS., among others.

By Material Type (Plastic, Aluminium Oxide, Other),

(Plastic, Aluminium Oxide, Other), Packaging Format (Bags, Pouches, Tray Lidding Films, Forming Webs, Wrapping Films, Blister Pack Base Webs),

(Bags, Pouches, Tray Lidding Films, Forming Webs, Wrapping Films, Blister Pack Base Webs), End- User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Agriculture, Chemicals, Other),

(Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Agriculture, Chemicals, Other), Barrier Material (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyvinylidene Chloride, Polyamide, Polyethylene Naphthalate, Micro fibrillated Cellulose, Aluminium, Aluminum Oxide, Silicon Oxide),

(Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyvinylidene Chloride, Polyamide, Polyethylene Naphthalate, Micro fibrillated Cellulose, Aluminium, Aluminum Oxide, Silicon Oxide), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In February 2019, Honeywell announced the launch of their new thermoformable barrier film for pharmaceutical packaging Aclar Accel. The thermoforming component promotes a method of production in which heat and pressure are applied to a material to create a particular shape. This will help the pharmaceutical company by decreasing their operational cost and will provide high quality protection to their drugs

In January 2017, Cosmo Films announced the launch of their new range of ultra-high barrier films. These solvent-free coated films, which are used for a broad spectrum of FMCG packaging processes, not only assist to stretch the content’s shelf life inside, but also help to rationalize packaging composition. This new range consist of high moisture barrier films, high speed barrier films with high hot tack, high seal strength barrier films, ultra-high barrier films, aroma barrier films among others

Global ultra-high barrier films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ultra-high barrier films market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

