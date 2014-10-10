Global SCADA Systems Market 2019-2025 Overview

The global SCADA market is projected to witness noteworthy growth, rising with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The global SCADA systems market to reach USD 47.04 billion by 2025. The growing need for industrial automation process which requires to monitor, gather and process real-time data, as well as an increasing share of renewable energy with a focus on deploying smart grid projects, are the driving factors for global SCADA systems market. However, high investment cost for setting up of SCADA systems may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The market research report on the SCADA market assesses the market demand and scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends from 2015 to 2017 and market forecast from 2019 to 2022. The report studies the current status and future prospects of the market at the global and regional level. The global SCADA market is segmented on the basis of component, application, architecture, and geography.

The report also covers detailed competition analysis, which includes company profiles of major players operating in the global SCADA market. Further, the study covers several qualitative aspects of the SCADA industry and also throw light on regional growth opportunities.

Based on application, the market is segmented into industries such as oil & gas, water, and wastewater, electrical power, various manufacturing industries, transportation, telecommunication, food & beverages, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, amongst others. The telecommunication industry is projected to account for key SCADA systems market share in the anticipatable years. Though, water and wastewater application will also display favorable growth in the forecast period as SCADA systems are continuously used to monitor and control the water flow, reservoir levels, pipe pressure in water treatment plants.

Based on region, Latin America and the Middle East will expand at an important growth rate in the global SCADA systems market, due to augmented incorporation of SCADA systems by numerous industrial sectors to minimize errors and obtain real-time data as well as, growing interests of various industries in services provided by SCADA systems

The global players in SCADA systems market include ABB, Emerson Electric, Siemens, Honeywell International, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, and others. Region wise the SCADA systems market is present across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America, due to the presence of mature market will show a steady growth while South America, due to increasing foreign investment and growing manufacturing industry in Brazil will show lucrative growth during the forecast period. However, Asian countries will also contribute substantially towards SCADA systems market share in the upcoming years as they have a huge potential for the installation of transmission SCADA platforms.

The growing demand for SCADA systems market is attributed to its ability to monitor, control and automate various parameters at different sites using a single connected computer; for this, the SCADA systems interact with sensors, pumps, motors, valves, and more through human-machine interface (HMI) software. The system also records events into a log file. Further, SCADA systems market trends include a rise in big data analytics, growth of open source SCADA, growing demand for cloud-based SCADA systems and adoption of mobile SCADA systems.

Segment overview of Global SCADA Market

Component Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Human Machine Interface

Programmable Logic Controller

Remote Terminal Unit

SCADA Communication Systems

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Electrical Power

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Manufacturing

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Architecture Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

K

Russia

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of the Word

What does the report include?

The study on the global SCADA systems market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis, PESTEL analysis, and price trend analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of components, application, architecture, region (and country).

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Some Major Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data sources

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.2.1. Market drivers

3.2.2. Market restraints

3.2.3. Market opportunities

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter’s five forces’ analysis

3.5. PESTLE analysis

Chapter 4. SCADA systems Market Overview, By Components

4.1. Global SCADA systems market share, by component, 2017 & 2025

4.2. Human Machine Interface (HMI)

4.3. Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

4.4. Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

4.5. SCADA Communication Systems

4.6. Others

Chapter 5. SCADA systems Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. SCADA systems Market Overview, By Architecture

Chapter 7. SCADA systems Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

