Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market

The research report on ‘global weight loss and weight management market’ provides a detailed analysis of market growth, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report also covers in-depth study of market segmentation on the basis of equipment, diet, service, and geographical regions. This report offers the comprehensive analysis of competitive landscape and key recommendations to the global market vendors on fruitful strategies.

The global weight loss & weight management market is expected to reach USD 264.68 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the study period. The growing occurrence of overweight and obesity is one of the serious issues among the individuals. However, excess body fat can cause higher risks such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, respiratory dysfunction, premature death, dyslipidemia, osteoarthritis, stroke, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and many others. However, rapidly growing inclination for junk food, less physical activities, and the rapidly increasing fast food companies are resulted into a unhealthy lifestyle. All these factors are responsible for the global weight loss and weight management market growth.

Obesity and malnutrition are the two prominent aspects of one crisis. Approximately 1/3rd of the world is obese or overweight, leading to growth of chronic diseases in emerging economies. But many people in the developing nations lack access to affordable treatments for chronic diseases and its cost to a nation’s economic and physical health is potentially dangerous. The below table depicts the total number of undernourished population in different countries of the world and tackling the obesity burden in the developing economies leverages a huge amount of opportunities for the weight loss and weight management companies.

In terms of equipment, surgical equipment contributed over 90% of the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Surgeries are mostly done on highly obese patients on which diet doesn’t work. Increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes in countries such as China, India, and other emerging economies is expected to be potential markets for weight loss & management services in coming years.

On the basis of diet, beverages accounted for majority of the market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. However, diet meals segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the study period pertaining to inclination of consumers towards customized diet plans and regimes available both online and offline.

The global market in terms of fitness equipment is highly fragmented in nature on account of presence of a large number of players on regional level. Whereas in terms of surgical procedures, a limited number of hospitals specialize in bariatric surgeries. Bariatric medical tourism is also prominent in regions such as North America where Mexico is the most preferred destination for patients travelling from the U.S. and Canada.

Equipment Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Surgical Equipment Noninvasive Surgical Equipment Endobarrier Devices Stomaphyx Intragastric Balloon Systems Endosuturing Devices Others (Fat Freezing, AspireAssist, Ultrasonic Weight Loss Treatment, and Accent XL Therapy) Minimal invasive Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Equipment Biliopancreatic Diversion Surgery/Duodenal Switch Equipment Gastric Bypass Surgery Equipment Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Systems Revision Surgery Equipment Fitness Equipment Strength Training Equipment Plate-Loaded Equipment Multistation Equipment Single-Station Equipment Accessories Free Weights Benches and Racks Body Composition Analyzers Fitness Monitoring Equipment Cardiovascular Training Equipment Elliptical Trainers Rowing Machines Treadmills Stationary Cycles Stair Steppers Other Cardiovascular Training Equipment



Diet Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Beverages Herbal Tea Diet Soft Drinks Slimming Water Other Low-Calorie Beverages Meals Low-Calorie Sweeteners Organic Food Meal Replacements Low-Calorie Food Supplements Fiber Supplements Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Protein Supplements Green Tea Extract



Service Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers Online Weight Loss Programs Fitness Centers and Health Clubs Consulting Services



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia New Zealand South Korea

Central & South America Argentina Brazil Chile

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar South Africa



Some Points from TOC:

