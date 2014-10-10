Graphite Market 2019-2025 Overview

The global graphite market projected to be valued at around USD 27.03 billion by 2025. Furthermore, global graphite demand is anticipated to grow at remarkable pace at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Graphite finds numerous applications in refractories, steel making, foundries, as lubricating agent among many others. Presently, usage of graphite in car batteries for electric and hybrid electric vehicles is estimated to significantly boost the demand for graphite over the forecast period.

The Adroit Market Research recently published its research study on the graphite industry. The report covers all the major aspects of the graphite industry. The study is a comprehensive dataset which also includes qualitative aspects pertaining to the graphite industry. The market data is provided from 2015-2025 where 2015 to 2017 is the historic data, 2018 is considered as the base year and forecast period is from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a holistic view of the supply chain of the graphite industry which includes insights relevant to all the players in the graphite market value chain.

The research report on global graphite market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The report includes the industry landscape in the form of market drivers, restraints and market opportunities. The study also highlights the impacts of related industries on graphite and analyses the market for various aspects using the Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis and value chain.

Graphite is a naturally occurring allotropic form of carbon. It is a non-metal with several beneficial properties such as high melting point, thermal resistance, and high electrical and thermal conductivity. Also, graphite is available in different form, owing to which it finds high usage across several industry verticals.

Graphite is either derived naturally or produced synthetically. Natural graphite mines are majorly found in China which is followed by Brazil and India. Flake, amorphous, and vein graphite are the major types of natural graphite forms which are commercially available at present. Flake graphite accounts for the highest demand in the global graphite industry with ~1.6x times growth expected further during the forecast period.

Synthetic graphite is produced by using several processes such as pyrolitic process and graphitization owing to which price of this type is much higher than natural graphite. Synthetic graphite is of high purity which is used in graphite electrodes, carbon fibers, and carbon blocks among other applications. Graphite electrode is projected to continue its dominance owing to the high degree of usage in steel making process.

By application, batteries segment is projected to offer substantial growth owing to its applicability for new generation electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Constant technological innovations for making fully autonomous cars is the projected to emerge as the biggest application which will drive the future demand for graphite. The battery segment is estimated to show a staggering growth with a 7.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to continue its dominance owing to high demand from end use segments such as construction, automotive, and packaging industries. Increasing spending power is projected to further support the growth. North America and Europe are projected to show positive growth owing to high demand for hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Middle East is also projected to offer lucrative opportunities owing to high demand in the automotive industry.

The global graphite market is expected to be highly competitive, owing to a significant fragmentation in the industry. Large number of players are present across the value chain which are into manufacturing of synthetic graphite types. Boom in the natural graphite has also led to a growth in number of mining companies outside China. Showa Denko K.K., Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Northern Graphite Corporation, Asbury Carbons are some of the key players in the graphite industry. Acquisition and capacity expansion are the key strategies followed by these players to maximize their presence in market. For instance, In 2018 December, Syrah resources announced capacity expansion of flake graphite by 19% at their Balama mine located in Mozambique.

Key segments of the global graphite market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Natural Graphite

Flake

Amorphous

Vein

Synthetic Graphite

Graphite electrode

Carbon fiber

Graphite blocks

Graphite powder

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Refractory

Lubricants

Batteries

Foundry

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

