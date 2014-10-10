The latest report on Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- W.H.P.M., Inc.; WATERS; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Abbott; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The examination is an ideal blend of both quantitative and qualitative data featuring key market augmentations, challenges that industry and rivalry are trying alongside segmentation and new opportunities accessible and pattern in the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market.

The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market is estimated value of USD 11.54 billion

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Outlook-:

Global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market-:

The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

By Product

Consumables Rapid Test Kits Assay Kits & Reagents Others

Equipment Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers



By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Others Blood Breath



By Application

Pain Management

Criminal Justice

Workplace Screening

By End-Users

Hospitals

Laboratories

Workplace

At Home

Market Drivers

Increasing consumption and trade of recreational drugs worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the usage of products in various organizations to test their employees; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Initiatives undertaken by various organizations and authorities for spreading awareness regarding the drug abuse and products to detect it; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Transformation of laws to legalize the usage of recreational drugs/illicit drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of capabilities of these testing products for the detection of small amounts of special drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Sonic Healthcare; bioMérieux SA; Danaher; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Psychemedics Corporation; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Merck KGaA; Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics; Biomedical diagnostics and Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Chapter Details Of Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market-:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Landscape

Part 04: Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Sizing

Part 05: Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

What does this report offers?-:

Developing patterns alongside critical drivers, difficulties and conceivable outcomes.

Fortifies decision making capabilities of market players.

Statistics of the market in form of graphs, pictures, pie-charts and tables.

Detailed knowledge of Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market.

