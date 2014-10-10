The latest report on Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- Gemalto NV; Ping Identity; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft; Oracle; miniOrange Inc.; ZOHO Corp.; OneLogin, Inc.; Okta, Inc.

The examination is an ideal blend of both quantitative and qualitative data featuring key market augmentations, challenges that industry and rivalry are trying alongside segmentation and new opportunities accessible and pattern in the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market.

The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2025. The Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market is estimated value of USD 3.90 billion. The report aims to provide help to chief market players and newcomers by providing them a careful market assessment.

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Outlook-:

Global security assertion markup language (SAML) authentication market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of security assertion markup language (SAML) authentication market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market-:

The Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

IT & Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the organisations to manage large-scale identification data associated with unique individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Requirement of managing strict regulations and compliances regarding the identities of individuals; this service helps in managing and following these regulations effectively which bodes well for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and availability of information regarding standardizations of identities which is restricting the adoption of the solution

Concerns regarding certain vulnerabilities in the SAML model rendering it ineffective to keep out the threats is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global security assertion markup language (SAML) authentication market are Gemalto NV; Ping Identity; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft; Oracle; miniOrange Inc.; ZOHO Corp.; OneLogin, Inc.; Okta, Inc.; SAASPASS; Auth0, Inc.; Cirrus Identity, Inc.; Blackboard Inc.; PistolStar, Inc.; RCDevs SA; Ariel Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; BeyondTrust Corporation; salesforce.com inc.; SAP SE; Google; LIFERAY INC. and GitHub, Inc. among others.

Chapter Details Of Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market-:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Landscape

Part 04: Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Sizing

Part 05: Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

What does this report offers?-:

Developing patterns alongside critical drivers, difficulties and conceivable outcomes.

Fortifies decision making capabilities of market players.

Statistics of the market in form of graphs, pictures, pie-charts and tables.

Detailed knowledge of Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market.

