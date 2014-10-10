he latest report on Serverless Architecture market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Serverless Architecture market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom.

The examination is an ideal blend of both quantitative and qualitative data featuring key market augmentations, challenges that industry and rivalry are trying alongside segmentation and new opportunities accessible and pattern in the Serverless Architecture Market.

The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2025. The Serverless Architecture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.95%. The report aims to provide help to chief market players and newcomers by providing them a careful market assessment.

Serverless Architecture Market Outlook-:

Global serverless architecture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of serverless architecture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of Serverless Architecture Market-:

The Serverless Architecture market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

By Service Type

Automation and Integration Services

Monitoring Services

API Management Services

Security

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Application

Real-time file/stream processing

Web Application Development

IoT Backend

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Serverless Architecture market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Serverless Architecture market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus from devOps to serverless computing is driving the market growth

Rising demand to eliminate management of server will also propel the market growth

Increasing app development is also driving the growth of the market

Rising demand and adoption of cloud- based applications will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing problems associated with the security will also restrain the market growth

Architectural and operation issues can also hamper the growth of the market

Key Serverless Architecture market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Serverless Architecture market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global serverless architecture market are Rackspace US, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc, Platform9, Syncano, NTT DATA, Inc., Joyent, Inc., Realm, Galactic Fog IP Inc., Snyk Ltd., Dynatrace LLC., Fiorano Software and Affiliates, Twistlock Ltd., TWILIO INC., SixSq Sàrl and others.

Chapter Details Of Serverless Architecture Market-:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Serverless Architecture Market Landscape

Part 04: Serverless Architecture Market Sizing

Part 05: Serverless Architecture Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

What does this report offers?-:

Developing patterns alongside critical drivers, difficulties and conceivable outcomes.

Fortifies decision making capabilities of market players.

Statistics of the market in form of graphs, pictures, pie-charts and tables.

Detailed knowledge of Serverless Architecture market.

