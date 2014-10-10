Global nanofiltration membrane market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1075.96 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for chemical free water treatment and technological advancement in filtration technologies are the factor for the growth of this market.

This nanofiltration membrane market report serves you with the bigger picture of the marketplace as it studies market and the industry by considering several aspects. This market report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry along with an assessment of the parental market. To achieve sustainable growth in the market, businesses must be well-versed with the specific and most relevant product and market information in the chemical and material industry. The resources used for collecting the data and information that is included in this report are very trustworthy and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nanofiltration membrane market are Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Dow, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., ALFA LAVAL, Argonide, Hydranautics – A Nitto Group Company, Pall Corporation, inopor, Hyflux Ltd, MICRODYN-NADIR, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION., APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC, SPX FLOW, Siemens, Merck & Co., Synder Filtration, Inc., Culligan.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market

Global nanofiltration membrane market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanofiltration membrane market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for water and wastewater treatment is another factor driving the market growth

Rising industrial waste is another factor driving the market growth

Strict government regulation is major factor driving market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of investment in developing countries is restraining the market

Failure of the nanofiltration membrane to treat chlorine concentration is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market

By Type

Polymeric

Inorganic

Hybrid

By Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, MICRODYN-NADIR announced that they have acquired TriSep Corporation so that they can produce wide range of membrane filtration products. This will also help the customer as they just need one membrane supplier so that they can meet their requirements. This acquisition will also help the company to provide better water treatment services and will meet the purification requirements of their customers. This will also give access to the company for four filtration technologies- reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration and nanofiltration.

In April 2016, Toray Industries announced that they are going to acquire TSK so that they can expand their business and strengthen their position in the market place. This will also help the company to expand their products portfolio so that they can meet the need and requirement of the people.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

