A recent market study published by QY Research consists of a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market. The report features salient and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

The report commences with a scope of the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market that includes the key findings and vital statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market. QY Research has found a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market.

The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.

QY Research report also includes the macro-economic factors, which are likely to influence the growth of the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market during the forecast period. Along with the factors, the report also analyzes the growth opportunities of the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market. It sheds light on the trends, restraints, and drivers to understand the growth prospects followed by the key players in the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market.

For industry structure analysis, the ANPR Camera industry is not concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 38% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of ANPR Camera, also the leader in the whole ANPR Camera industry.

Europe occupied 38% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Asia Pacific (Ex-China), which respectively have around 28% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe is also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32% of the global consumption volume in 2017. North America shared 26% of global total.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ANPR Camera producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras key manufacturers in this market include:

Neology

Siemens

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

GeoVision

Genetec

Tattile

Bosch Security Systems

NEXCOM

HTS

Elsag

TagMaster

Petards Group

NDI Recognition Systems

Shenzhen AnShiBao

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

Euro Car Parks Limited (UK)

CA Traffic

Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (US)

PaisAn

Segment Analysis:

The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mobile ANPR Camera

Fixed ANPR Camera

Portable ANPR Camera

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management

Others

Geographical Outlook:

In 2018, the global ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of xx%% between 2019 and 2025.

QY Research report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).

