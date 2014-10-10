Global xylene market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to growth in the polymer and petrochemical sector, increase in the demand for Polyethylene terephthalate, leather and rubber and increase in demand from end users industries such as automotive, coatings and paints and many more.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global xylene market are Braskem, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, Reliance Industries Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, SK global chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Puritan Products, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, MP Biomedicals, Nutan Chemicals, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Doe & Ingalls, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd, Cepsa and others

Market Drivers:

Growth in the polymer and petrochemical sector act as a catalyst to growth of the market

Increase in the demand for Polyethylene terephthalate, leather and rubber may enhance the market growth

Rise in the use of polyesters in textile industry would accelerate the growth of the market

Increase in demand from end users industries such as automotive, coatings and paints and many more has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent rules and norms by government regarding the use of chemical compounds can restrict the growth of this market

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may also hamper the market growth

Toxic and hazards effects of xylene and its derivatives can hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Xylene Market

By Type

Ortho-Xylene

Meta-Xylene

Para-Xylene

Mixed Xylene

By Application

Solvent

Monomer

Other

By End User

Plastics and Polymers

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives

Other

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Market:

In August 2017, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd completed the acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd plant. With the acquisition, Exxonmobil aimed to increase its production including ortho xylene in Singapore. The acquisition would help the firm in strengthening of their both sites with operational and logistical synergies

Competitive Analysis:

Global xylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of xylene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

