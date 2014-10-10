Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for the healthy food is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The seafood processing equipment market report gives an analytical estimation of the most important challenges that may appear in the market with respect to sales, export/import, or revenue. The market analysis explained in the report offers an examination of a mixture of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. This report displays market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as carries out thorough analysis of patents and major market players to provide a competitive landscape. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been utilized in this seafood processing equipment report to pull together data and execute base year analysis.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the seafood processing equipment market are ARCOS LLC, ARENCO, Cabinplant, Chungha Machinery Co., Ltd., Cretel nv, Curio Labs Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, IRL-Industrial Refrigeration, Kaj Olesen A/S, KM FISH MACHINERY A/S, Kroma, MARELEC Food Technologies, NOCK Maschinenbau GmbH, Pearce Processing Systems Inc., Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., PPUH Karpowicz, RYCO Equipment.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand for tasty and healthy food.

Rapid growth in the urbanization.

Market Restraint:

The demand for saving the water animal is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market

By Equipment

(Slaughtering Equipment, Gutting Equipment, Scaling Equipment, Filleting Equipment),

Type

(Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs),

Product

(Frozen Seafood, Smoked Seafood, Canned Seafood, Dried Seafood),

Distribution Channel

(Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Food Speciality Stores, Convenient Stores),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Ossid announced the launch of their TS-72, the high model for a new generation of sealing/ lidding machine. It has vacuum skin pack capabilities. They are used to package beef, chicken, pork and seafood in trays, cups, and rounds.

In May 2018, Young’s Seafood announced the launch of the their three premium frozen fish products- Young’s Gastro Jumbo Beer Battered Argentinian Red Shrimp, Young’s Lightly Battered Chunky Cod Fillets and Young’s Lightly Breaded Chunky Cod Fillets. This will give the consumer premium and chunkier product.

Competitive Analysis:

Global seafood processing equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of seafood processing equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

