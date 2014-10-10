Global Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, from USD 18.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
This automotive TIC report acts as an excellent market report because it is produced with the several critical factors. automotive TIC market research report also offers businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for company. The report carries out analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for chemical industry. automotive TIC report gives explanation about the particular study of the chemical industry with respect to market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology with excellent tools and techniques.
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive TIC market
Analyze and forecast automotive TIC market on the basis of service type, sourcing type, and application
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for service type, sourcing type, and application
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global automotive TIC market are –
- Applus Services SA
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Intertek Group PLC
- Eurofins Scientific
- SGS SA
- TUV Nord Group,
- Eurofins Scientific,
- ASTM International,
- Element Materials Technology,
- Lloyd’s Register Group Limited,
- Mistras Group, Inc,
- DNV GL Group AS,
Market Drivers:
Growth in automotive production worldwide
Raising awareness about safety among consumers
Stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry
Market Restraint:
Varying regulations and standards across regions
Time consuming for the overseas qualification test
Segmentation: Global Automotive TIC Market
By Service Type
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Certification Services
Other Services
By Sourcing Type
In-House
Outsourced
By Application
Electrical Systems and Components
Telematics
Vehicle Inspection Services
Homologation Testing
Interior & Exterior Materials
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape: Global Automotive TIC Market
The global automotive TIC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive TIC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
