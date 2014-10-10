Global smart beacon market accounted for USD 1,363.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The smart beacon report puts light on the change in the market which is taking place due to the moves of key players and brands such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn modifies the view of the global face of semiconductors&electronics industry. This market report takes into account myriad of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. To make the report outstanding, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques are used so that client achieves maximum benefits. The smart beacon report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Major Market Competitors: Global Smart Beacon Market

Some of the major players in global smart beacon market are Cisco, Aruba, Gimbal, Onyx Beacon Ltd¸ Sensoro Co. Ltd.¸ Kontakt.Io, Jaalee Technology, Bluvision Inc., Swirl Networks, Leantegra, Blesh, Accent Systems, Blueup and Beaconinside among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising need for spatial data to be utilized in analytics

Growing adoption of smartphones

Usage of smart beacons in transportation and logistics

Market Restraint:

Increasing trend of opting online platforms in retail

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Beacon Market

By Connectivity Type

(Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Hybrid),

By Beacon Standard

(Ibeacon, Eddystone),

By Offerings

(Hardware, Software, Service),

By End User

(Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Public Gatherings and Spaces, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Sports¸ Education, Aviation),

By Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Landscape: Global Smart Beacon Market

The global smart beacon market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

