Global variable frequency drive market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.64% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rise of IoT in variable frequency drive and aging power infrastructure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Variable frequency drive report aids in achieving an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before the competitors. This market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and its effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values with this report. The report is also a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report endows with the statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global variable frequency drive market are ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., cgglobal.com., Eaton., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Nidec Motor Corporation, TMEIC, WEG., Yaskawa America, Inc., Danfoss, veikong, VFD Solutions Inc., Amtech, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Franklin Control Systems., Arrow Speed Controls., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of VFD from various end user will drive market growth

Increasing need for energy efficiency will also propel growth of the market

Growing prevalence for process optimization will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing urbanization and industrialization has led to increasing demand for infrastructure; which is also driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing concern associated with cybersecurity will restrain market growth

High investment cost will also hamper the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained labour will also hindering the market growth

Complexity associated with the technical irregularities and heating problem will also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market

By Type

Ac Drives

Dc Drives

Servo Drives

By Voltage

Low Voltage (Up to 690 V)

Medium Voltage (> 690 V)

By Application

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyers

Others

By Power Range

Micro Power Drives

Low Power Drives

Medium Power Drives

High Power Drives

By End- User

Industrial

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Oil &Gas

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Unitronics announced the launch of their new range of Variable Frequency Drives so that they can meet the rising demand of the customer for the better motion and motor control solutions. The main aim of the launch is to help the customer so that they can get PLCs, HMI and VFD all by a single supplier

In April 2016, Schneider Electric announced the launch of their new Altivar 320 Machine Drive which is specially designed so that it can provide simplicity, reliability and other features to the customers. This new device has the ability to provide better performance at less time with lower machine costs. This Altivar 320 meet the demand of machine from 0.25Hp to 20Hp

Competitive Analysis

Global variable frequency drive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of variable frequency drive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

