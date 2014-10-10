In our aim to bring the best and complete information to our clients, we present the 2018 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market professional survey. The well curated survey by the leading research experts and domain knowledge professionals provides clients with the true picture of the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market. The survey is expected to push the understanding of the market and its trends for the clients and help drive the market. The survey report consists of all key parameters such as the industry overview, which includes the definition, specifications, classification, applications, industry chain structure, global and regional analysis of the market, and the policy and news analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3916219

Owing to the thorough nature of the survey report, it contains an in-depth analysis of the market for the global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything market as well as for individual regions. The report also covers the latest trends, developments, upcoming R&D in the market, and also critical components such as technology, competition, supplies, capacity, production, and price and profit. Cost structure analysis and manufacturing plans analysis for all parameters is covered in detail in the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market survey report.

The competition analysis and regional market analysis are the mainstay of the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Industry survey report. Each region is immaculately analyzed in the survey report without any knowledge gaps to ensure the clients are greatly benefitted by the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Industry survey report. Furthermore, the competition analysis covers all the key players in the market along with their detailed information, applications, and contact information.

The extensive Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Industry survey report covers other key information such as the values and facts of the market such as revenue, volume, market share for each region, and revenue and market share of key players in the market. The survey also covers Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Industry analysis by type and application, and concluding with a SWOT analysis and investment feasibility analysis of the market.

As with every report put up on Publisher, the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market survey report aims to meet the client requirements in terms of complete information and analysis of the market. The report is compiled and presented in an immaculate fashion by the industry experts and domain experts along with seasoned research professionals and notable industry personalities for their expert comments which are also included in the report.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-vehicle-to-everything-market-professional-survey-2019-industry-trend-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

1.1 Definition of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

1.2 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

1.2.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

1.2.4 Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

1.2.5 Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

1.2.6 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

1.2.7 Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

1.3 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue Analysis

4.3 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue by Regions

5.2 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production

5.3.2 North America Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Import and Export

5.4 Europe Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production

5.4.2 Europe Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Import and Export

5.5 China Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production

5.5.2 China Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Import and Export

5.6 Japan Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production

5.6.2 Japan Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Import and Export

5.8 India Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production

5.8.2 India Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Import and Export

Chapter Six: Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Continental AG

8.1.1 Continental AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Continental AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Qualcomm Inc.

8.2.1 Qualcomm Inc. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Qualcomm Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Qualcomm Inc. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Daimler AG

8.3.1 Daimler AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Daimler AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Daimler AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Delphi Automotive PLC

8.4.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Infineon Technologies AG

8.5.1 Infineon Technologies AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Infineon Technologies AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Infineon Technologies AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Audi AG

8.6.1 Audi AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Audi AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Audi AG Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Intel Corporation

8.7.1 Intel Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Intel Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Intel Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.8.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 TOMTOM N.V.

8.9.1 TOMTOM N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 TOMTOM N.V. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 TOMTOM N.V. Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 IBM Corporation

8.10.1 IBM Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 IBM Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 IBM Corporation Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Vodafone Group

8.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.13 Cohada Wireless

8.14 STMicroelectronics

8.15 Getfixd

8.16 Jayknowsauto

8.17 Dgdgcareers

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market

9.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3916219

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155