Soluble fibers are those which turn the water into gel during the digestion process. They are very important part of the dietary fiber. These fibers get easily soluble in water before acidifying into colon.They are usually found in raw materials like cereals, grains, fruit, vegetables etc. They are very useful as it decreases the chances of the heart diseases. Increasing digestive problem among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global soluble fiber market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1705.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3180.81 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the functional food industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global soluble fiber market are Roquette Frères, Batory Foods, Tate & Lyle, Taiyo International, Shimizu Chemical Corporation, Taiyo Kagaku India Pvt Ltd, TIC Gums, Inc., Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co., Ltd, www.nexira.com., Nestlé Health Science, Emsland Group, Vippy Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, FENCHEM, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Fiberstar, Cargill, Incorporated., Wacker Chemie AG, Psyllium Labs LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc and others

Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-soluble-fiber-market

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Soluble Fiber Market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Soluble Fiber Market report is a window to the Food & Beverage industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Soluble Fiber Market report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products. Soluble Fiber Market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective.

Market Drivers:

Rising digestive problems among population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing awareness about the benefits of soluble fiber is another factor driving the market growth

Easy availability of the raw material will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing demand for good quality edible food for farm animals will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risk associated with the over intake of soluble fiber is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness about soluble fiber is another factor restraining the growth of this market

High cost of the R&D in the manufacture of soluble dietary fiber will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Soluble Fiber Market

By Raw Materials

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Other Plants Parts

Non- Plant Parts

By Application

Insulin

Oligosaccharides FOS GOS

Resistant Starch

Resistant Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Beta-Glucan

Others

By End-User

Functional Foods & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

By Source

Oats

Barley

Chia Seeds

Legumes and Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-soluble-fiber-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, PureCircle announced that they are going to start the production and sale of new stevia ingredients including proteins, soluble fibers and antioxidants. It uses stevia technology so that they can save much more of each stevia leaf and will help the company to expand their stevia-based products portfolio. This also enhances the manufacturing of sweeteners, protein, antioxidants and flavours. The main aim is to meet the demand of antioxidants, fiber and protein from food industry

In August 2018, Roquette announced the launch of their new NUTRIOSE soluble fiber which is acquired from yellow peas. This NUTRIOSE is made of non- GMO wheat and corn and can be used in multiple food management. This new product has same health and nutritional advantage as of wheat and corn and can be used in food to improve their nutritional profile. The main aim of the launch is to meet the increasing demand of yellow peas among consumers

Competitive Analysis:

Global soluble fiber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of soluble fiber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Soluble Fiber Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-soluble-fiber-market

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

https://databridgemarketresearch.com