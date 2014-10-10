Global Soluble Fiber Market Development Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report || PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Fiberstar, Cargill
Soluble fibers are those which turn the water into gel during the digestion process. They are very important part of the dietary fiber. These fibers get easily soluble in water before acidifying into colon.They are usually found in raw materials like cereals, grains, fruit, vegetables etc. They are very useful as it decreases the chances of the heart diseases. Increasing digestive problem among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Global soluble fiber market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1705.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3180.81 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the functional food industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global soluble fiber market are Roquette Frères, Batory Foods, Tate & Lyle, Taiyo International, Shimizu Chemical Corporation, Taiyo Kagaku India Pvt Ltd, TIC Gums, Inc., Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co., Ltd, www.nexira.com., Nestlé Health Science, Emsland Group, Vippy Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, FENCHEM, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Fiberstar, Cargill, Incorporated., Wacker Chemie AG, Psyllium Labs LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc and others
Market Drivers:
- Rising digestive problems among population is driving the growth of this market
- Increasing awareness about the benefits of soluble fiber is another factor driving the market growth
- Easy availability of the raw material will also act as a driver for this market
- Increasing demand for good quality edible food for farm animals will also accelerate the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Risk associated with the over intake of soluble fiber is restraining the market growth
- Lack of awareness about soluble fiber is another factor restraining the growth of this market
- High cost of the R&D in the manufacture of soluble dietary fiber will also hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Soluble Fiber Market
By Raw Materials
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Cereals & Grains
- Other Plants Parts
- Non- Plant Parts
By Application
- Insulin
- Oligosaccharides
- FOS
- GOS
- Resistant Starch
- Resistant Maltodextrin
- Polydextrose
- Beta-Glucan
- Others
By End-User
- Functional Foods & Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Pharmaceuticals
By Source
- Oats
- Barley
- Chia Seeds
- Legumes and Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Poland
- Denmark
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, PureCircle announced that they are going to start the production and sale of new stevia ingredients including proteins, soluble fibers and antioxidants. It uses stevia technology so that they can save much more of each stevia leaf and will help the company to expand their stevia-based products portfolio. This also enhances the manufacturing of sweeteners, protein, antioxidants and flavours. The main aim is to meet the demand of antioxidants, fiber and protein from food industry
- In August 2018, Roquette announced the launch of their new NUTRIOSE soluble fiber which is acquired from yellow peas. This NUTRIOSE is made of non- GMO wheat and corn and can be used in multiple food management. This new product has same health and nutritional advantage as of wheat and corn and can be used in food to improve their nutritional profile. The main aim of the launch is to meet the increasing demand of yellow peas among consumers
Competitive Analysis:
Global soluble fiber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of soluble fiber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Soluble Fiber Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
