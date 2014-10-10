PC as a ServiceMarket

PC as a service is also commonly known as device as a service wherein specialized IT organizations manage the PC’s of a particular enterprise/organization inclusive of purchase, refreshing, monitoring, managing and retiring these systems upon reaching their finished operating cycle. This service is provided by vendors to different consumers for financial remuneration for the utilization of vendor owned devices for customer’s business operations. Consuming enterprises only have to pay-per-device use wherein the vendors also provide security of devices, after-sales service, post-tenure finish service, and software solution offerings all under a single business model.

PC as a service market is growing due to growing demand for PC as a service in SMEs, decreasing rate in IT staffing costs and workload; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Growing demand for PC as a service in SMEs: The need for being equipped with the latest hardware components and devices from the smaller organizations have raised the need for “As-a-Service” offerings for devices as well. This need is met by undertaking a device management service from IT vendors for their businesses which reduces the overall expenditure for frequent upgradation of their devices and components upon any new upgrades in the market

Product expansions and strategic acquisitions undertaken by the players:

In November 2017, Dell announced that they had expanded their existing “PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS)” offerings to meet the growing trend of offering unique “As-a-Service” solutions. Dell ensured that all of their services in this category were upgraded and addition of certain new services was also included in the offerings such as service delivery manager, Dell financial service will be equipped with flexible financing and asset recovery in all of its standard PCaaS solutions

In June 2017, Lenovo announced the launch of a new service offering termed as “PC as a Service/PCaaS. This service ensures that the different organizations can have dynamic devices along with immediate support as the company will provide their customers with the latest hardware devices and components. This will help change the focus of IT departments in any organization as they can provide better effectiveness to areas where the external sources are not permitted

The market is segmented on the basis of offering as hardware, software & software maintenance, services; deployment type is categorized into small & midsized enterprises, large enterprises; vertical is categorized as BFSI, government, education, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunications.

“According to Data Bridge Market Research, global PC as a service market is expected to be growing with a healthy CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025”

Some of the major players operating in market are HP Development Company, L.P., Dell Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft, HCL Technologies Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., StarHub, CompuCom Systems, Inc., Utopic Software, LLC., BIZBANG, LLC., BlueAlly, Bluebridge, Broadview Networks, Inc., CGS among others.

The major beneficiary of this service offering is the IT department of different enterprises as this service presents them with the opportunity to avail short refreshing of devices, components and other device based equipments at a significantly lower cost as compared to purchasing of IT-related products. This service ensures that the devices are timely updated, monitored in association to their performances.

