Global Oat-based Snacks Market Development Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report
Oats are high source of vitamins, antioxidants, mineral and fiber that makes oat-based snacks nutritious food products. Several health benefits and high nutritional value of oats could be the main element for the high popularity of oat-based snacks. These snacks are consumed for breakfast. Apart from this, companies are introducing variety of healthy snacks into the global market, which is likely to trigger the market growth.
The global oat-based snacks market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Changing eating habits and availability of innovative products is likely to create opportunity in the oat based snacks market.
Some of the key players operating in the global oat-based snacks market are PATERSON ARRAN, nature delivered ltd, General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co., Mondelez International, Britannia Industries., NAIRN’S OATCAKES LIMITED, The Quaker Oats Company, BOBO’S, Uncle Tobys, Libre Naturals Inc, STOATS, SERIOUS FOODS BELGIUM sprl, Seven Sundays, Del Monte Food, Inc, Chicago Bar Company LLC., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, MUSH – Overnight Oats. Barbara’s among others.
Market Restraints
- Risk of contamination, this factor can impede the market growth
- Stringent regulations regarding food products is another factor restricting the market growth
- Availability of substitutes in the market will also acts as a restraining factor for the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Oat-based Snacks Market
By Product
- Oat-based Bakery and Bars
- Oat-based Savory
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Retailers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Poland
- Denmark
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, UK headquartered snacks brand Graze launched oat-based snacks range named as Wow Bakes that contains 100 calories per serving. This range is available in four different flavours such as honeycomb crumble, lemon drizzle, sticky toffee, and chocolate sea salt. This product launch will upscale the demand for oat-based snacks in the near future by significantly reducing the sugar content across the entire cereal bar range
- In June 2019, shortbread manufacturer Paterson’s introduced on-the-go oat snacking bar with four different variants including Cranberry, Apple, Blueberry, and Raspberry.it contains around 170 calorie and less than 2.5% saturated fat. As on-the-go food products are highly preferred by working people that could also help to increase the oat-based snacks market growth
Market Drivers
- Increasing health awareness regarding several chronic diseases is the major factor boosting this market growth
- Oats provides high nutritional value when compared to any other snacks; this is another factor driving the market growth
- Healthy weight loss and high metabolism are provided by oats consumption uplifts the demand of the market
- Prevailing demand from several supermarkets, departmental store, hypermarkets will also enhance the growth of this market
Competitive Analysis:
Global Oat-based Snacks Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oat-based snacks market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
