The key market players in the Hurler syndrome treatment market are Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Cipla Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, LUPIN, CENTOGENE AG, BioMarin, Magenta Therapeutics, ArmaGen, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Nuo Therapeutics, Inc, Sangamo Therapeutics among others.

Market Outlook: Global Hurler Syndrome Treatment Market

Hurler syndrome is formally known as mucopolysaccharidosis type 1, a distinct form of lysosomal storage disease. It is caused by either mutation or malfunctioning of enzyme called alpha-L-iduronidase which helps in breaking down of sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans and results in accumulation of glycosaminoglycans which increases the size of the lysosomes and eventually leads to enlargement of tissues and organ.

MPS I or Hurler syndrome occurs in about 1 in every 100,000 births worldwide and it is divided into three categories according to the type, severity and the progression symptoms. Attenuated MPS I occurs in less than 1 in 500,000 births and least common amongst all.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Hurler syndrome across the world may drive the market for Hurler syndrome

Rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs to treat genetic disorders is boosting the market growth in the forecast period

Innovations and developments in treatment is accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints

High possibilities of substance abuse and addiction involved in the treatment of Hurler syndrome is expected to restrain the market growth

Complications and severity involved in treatment is hampering the market

High cost of available treatment and lack of awareness among the rural population in developing and under develop countries is hindering the market in the forecast period

Global Hurler Syndrome Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Hurler syndrome treatment market is segmented of the basis of treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the hurler syndrome treatment market is segmented into medication, enzyme replacement therapy, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) and surgery

Based on drug, the hurler syndrome treatment market is segmented as elosulfase alfa, laronidase and others

Based on the route of administration, the hurler syndrome treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral

Based on the distribution channel, the hurler syndrome treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others

Based on end-users, the hurler syndrome treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Hurler Syndrome Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2017, ArmaGen received the Fast Track designation from the U.S FDA for AGT-181, a novel drug to treat patients with Hurler syndrome (also known as mucopolysaccharidosis type I or MPS I). This designation provides incentives to assist and encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases.

In February 2016, Sangamo Therapeutics received the U.S FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for SB-318, a single treatment strategy intended to provide a life-long therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I). If trial gets successful it will greatly enhance the company’s portfolio of orphan diseases and increasing quality life for patients and their families.

Competitive Analysis:

Hurler syndrome treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Hurler syndrome treatment drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

