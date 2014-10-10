Global Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2024
The report forecast global Genetic Testing market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
The report offers detailed coverage of Genetic Testing industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Genetic Testing by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Genetic Testing Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Newborn Screening
Diagnostic Testing
Carrier Testing
Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
Prenatal Diagnosis
Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Pharmacogenomics
Genetic Testing Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
GeneDx
Invitae
Pathway Genomics
Counsyl Inc
Asper Biotech
GenePlanet
Courtagen Life Sciences
Gene By Gene
Natera Inc
Regulatory
GeneTests
United Gene
HI Gene
Berry Genomics
23andMe Inc
360Jiyin
Novogene
CapitalBio
Agen
Biomedlab
Biomarker
Annoroad
Aiyin Gene
Aijiyin
Repconex
Find Bio-Tech
SinoGenoMax
Gene Kang
Geeppine
BGI
Genetic Testing Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Cardiology
Dermatology
Hematology
Hereditary Cancer
Immunology
Metabolic Disorders and Newborn Screening
Neurology
Ophthalmology
Pediatric Genetics
Others
Genetic Testing Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Genetic Testing Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Genetic Testing
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Genetic Testing Market by Type
4 Major Companies List
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential
6.1.2 Demand in Industrial and Agriculture
6.1.3 Demand in Commercial
6.1.4 Demand in Others
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
