Tangerine Essential Oil Market Strategic Outlook By Key Players Analysis MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Sallamander Concepts (Pty) Ltd, Ultra International B.V.,
Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of essential oil and growing health awareness among the individuals. Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Distribution Channel (B2B, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Retail, E-commerce, Other Retail Formats), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Firmenich SA, Young Living Essential Oils, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Sallamander Concepts (Pty) Ltd, Ultra International B.V.,
The Tangerine Essential Oil report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of latest technology which gives an excellent user experience. This report is structured with the meticulous efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Two of the major tools of market analysis employed are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The tangerine oil helps in supporting the metabolism and healthy digestion. Tangerine has a tangy and sweet aroma similar to the citrus oils. Tangerine oil is known for their cleansing properties and also for supporting the healthy respiratory and immune system. This essential oil can also be used for soothing anxious feelings and managing stress. It can also be used in any recipe specifically for citrus fruits.
Competitive Analysis:
Global tangerine essential oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tangerine essential oil market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tangerine essential oil market are Lionel Hitchen Limited, dōTERRA, NOW Foods, Lebermuth, Inc., Eden Botanicals, Vigon International, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, BERJÉ INC., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, Venkatramna Industries, LemonConcentrate S.L., Janvi Herbs, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited and others.
Market Drivers:
- Growing demand of tangerine essential oil in the cosmetic and food & beverage applications is driving the market growth
- Increasing demand of the natural ingredients is also expected to drive the growth of this market
- Increasing research and developmental activities is boosting the market
- Increasing use of aromatherapy is escalating the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Side effects related with certain tangerine essential oil is expected to restrain the market growth
- Depletion of the natural resources is also expected to hinder the market growth
- High cost of products can restrain the market demand
Segmentation: Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market
By Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
By Grade
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
By End User
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Aromatherapy
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
By Distribution Channel
- B2B
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Retail
- E-commerce
- Other Retail Formats
By Geography
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe, Asia-Pacific,
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Symrise signed a contract for acquiring Cutech in Padua. This acquisition will help in expanding the expertise of Symrise for the efficacy testing of the cosmetic ingredients. This would also help in increasing the go-to-market speed for the novel active ingredients
- In June 2016, doTERRA International, LLC had set up a distillery in the Bulgaria for strengthening their position in Europe. This strategy has helped the company to expand their production capacity for meeting the demand of essential oil for pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
