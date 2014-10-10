Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of essential oil and growing health awareness among the individuals. Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Distribution Channel (B2B, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Retail, E-commerce, Other Retail Formats), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Firmenich SA, Young Living Essential Oils, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Sallamander Concepts (Pty) Ltd, Ultra International B.V.,

The tangerine oil helps in supporting the metabolism and healthy digestion. Tangerine has a tangy and sweet aroma similar to the citrus oils. Tangerine oil is known for their cleansing properties and also for supporting the healthy respiratory and immune system. This essential oil can also be used for soothing anxious feelings and managing stress. It can also be used in any recipe specifically for citrus fruits.

Competitive Analysis:

Global tangerine essential oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tangerine essential oil market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tangerine essential oil market are Lionel Hitchen Limited, dōTERRA, NOW Foods, Lebermuth, Inc., Eden Botanicals, Vigon International, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, BERJÉ INC., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, Venkatramna Industries, LemonConcentrate S.L., Janvi Herbs, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of tangerine essential oil in the cosmetic and food & beverage applications is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of the natural ingredients is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Increasing research and developmental activities is boosting the market

Increasing use of aromatherapy is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects related with certain tangerine essential oil is expected to restrain the market growth

Depletion of the natural resources is also expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of products can restrain the market demand

Segmentation: Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By End User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Distribution Channel

B2B

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Retail

E-commerce

Other Retail Formats

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Symrise signed a contract for acquiring Cutech in Padua. This acquisition will help in expanding the expertise of Symrise for the efficacy testing of the cosmetic ingredients. This would also help in increasing the go-to-market speed for the novel active ingredients

In June 2016, doTERRA International, LLC had set up a distillery in the Bulgaria for strengthening their position in Europe. This strategy has helped the company to expand their production capacity for meeting the demand of essential oil for pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

