Global Beer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 602.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 667.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Beer is a type of an alcoholic beverage and is widely popular globally. It is formulated from cereal grains, barley, rice, wheat and maize. It is brewed with the help of fermentation of starch sugars and addition of hops and other flavours along with preservatives. It also includes carbonation whether naturally or synthetically to give it a frothy taste and carbonation effect.

Global Beer Market By Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others), Taste (Strong Beer, Light Beer, Regular Beer), Category (Regular, Premium, Super Premium), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Canned, Draught), Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Beer market is a complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The global market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in growth of alcohol consumption and changes in consumer preferences of individuals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in the population of adopting drinking along with the rise in adoption of alcohol from the female population is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Drastic effects on the human body with excessive consumption of the product leading to complications and even death of individuals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Significant taxations along with the vulnerable and fluctuations of raw materials utilized in the production of the product increasing the price of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Beer Market

By Type Lager Ale Stout & Porter Malt Others

By Taste Strong Beer Light Beer Regular Beer

By Category Regular Premium Super Premium

By Packaging Glass PET Bottle Canned Draught

By Production Macro-Brewery Micro-Brewery Craft Brewery Others

By Distribution Channel On-Trade Off-Trade



Competitive Analysis:

Global beer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; UNITED BREWERIES LTD.; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Heineken N.V.; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.; Boston Beer Co; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.; Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.; Stone & Wood Brewing Company; China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oettinger Brewery.

Key focus of the report