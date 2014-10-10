Global Flavour and Fragrance Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Flavour and Fragrance market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Flavour and Fragrance Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Market Overview

Global flavour and fragrance market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.62 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising disposable income and preference to consume better quality food & beverages.

Key players profiled in this report are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the flavour and fragrance market are Givaudan, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, MANE, Robertet, T.HASEGAWA CO. LTD., Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Inc., Ogawa & Co. Ltd., Huabao International Holdings Limited, AROMATECH, and Bedoukian Research Inc.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Market Segments:

Global Flavour and Fragrance Market, By Ingredient (Synthetic, Natural), End Use (Flavours, Fragrances), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

