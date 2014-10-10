Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market is expected to reach growing at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The other players in the market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway Corp., Nebraska Cultures, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Cargill Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd., Dabur India Limited, Nestle S.A, and Douglas Laboratories Canada Inc and many more. Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market, By Extraction Source (Plant, Animal, Enzymes), Application (Medical & Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Research Labs, Biodefense, Food & Beverages Industry), Distribution Channel (Retail stores, Online stores), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics are the enzymes that are needed for every chemical reaction that takes place in our body. They act as catalyst that accelerates the timing of the reaction in our body. These enzymes are termed as small proteins which are responsible for breaking food into specific nutrients. Probiotics are beneficial living microorganisms that exist in the digestive tract along with some foods and supplements. Due to increase in the pancreatic and gastrointestinal diseases, the demand for health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics is increasing globally. Moreover due to increasing prevalence of intestinal diseases along with pancreatic surgery, awareness among people about prebiotics and probiotics and availability of various formulations are expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future. According to an article published recently by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of patients that were diagnosed with digestive disease was around 13.5 million in the year 2016. Hence due to increase in health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics are increasing globally. Moreover increasing prevalence of intestinal diseases the use of digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics is also increasing which is also helping in the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

The key players operating in the global digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market are –

Beneo-Orafti

GTC Nutrition

Amano Enzyme, Inc

Specialty Enzymes and & Biochemicals CO

National Enzyme Co

Segmentation: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

By Extraction Source

(Plant, Animal, Enzymes)

Application

(Medical & Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Research Labs, Biodefense, Food & Beverages Industry),

Distribution Channel

(Retail stores, Online stores)

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics for nutrition products

Consumer awareness about the benefits of following a healthy diet

Market Restraint:

High R&D costs

Contamination of food due to inappropriate packaging and availability

Recent Development:

In March 2018, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.) which is one of the major key player had signed an agreement with Novartis to acquire full ownership of consumer healthcare business. It is USD 13.00 billion venture. This will increase focus of the company on science-based innovation and improved operational efficiencies, The Company is well positioned to deliver sales growth, operating margin improvements and attractive returns.

Competitive Landscape: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

The global digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Opportunities in the market report

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

