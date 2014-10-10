Global Potash Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Application Method (Broadcasting, Foliar, Fertigation), By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Potash Fertilizers Market is expected to reach USD 31.33 billion by 2025, from USD 21.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Potash is one of the three key fertilizer macronutrients which are required for the growth of the plant. It is a natural substance constantly recycled in the earth. Potash is derived from the name “pot ash” which means the plant ashes that are soaked in water in a pot. Initially potassium was leached from wood ashes and concentrated by evaporating the leachate in large iron-pots. Potash is a commonly found element in nature and is available in abundance. It is stored in the soil and harvested as salt deposits. According to an article published by World fertilizer trends the world consumption of potash is estimated to reach USD 186.67 million tonnes by the year 2020. The major players in the potash fertilizer are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the potash fertilizer market. In the year 2018, EuroChem Group AG a leading global fertilizer company has announced the successful test production of potassium chloride at EuroChem-Usolskiy Potash in the Perm region, Russia.

The Potash Fertilizers report pin points market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players and other interested parties. This report strategically analyzes microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global market. The Potash Fertilizers report also includes five chapters via competitive situations and trends, product types areas, served and production sites of manufactures, average price by manufactures, revenue share by manufacture and production share by manufacture.

Some of the major players operating in the global potash fertilizers market are – Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc, Eurochem Group AG, The Mosaic Company, JSC Belaruskali, HELM AG,

Market Segmentation: Global Potash Fertilizers Market

The global potash fertilizers market is segmented based on crop type, form, application and geographical segments.

Based on crop type, the global potash fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others.

On the basis of application method, the global potash fertilizers market is classified into broadcasting, foliar, fertigation

On the basis of form, the global potash fertilizers market is classified into liquid, solid.

Based on geography, the global potash fertilizers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Israel Chemicals Ltd, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Borealis AG, Sinofert Holdings Limited, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Potash corporation, Mosaic, ICL Ltd, Uralkali, CF industries, Yara International ASA, Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Sinofert Holdings Limited, The Mosaic Company, Agrium Inc, Eurochem Group AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd, JSC Belaruskali and many more.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Need for higher productivity using limited land area

Increase in applicability of potash fertilizers

Need for improvements in pasture production

Increase in the trend of organic food consumption

Environmental concerns

Competitive Analysis:

The global potash fertilizers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of potash fertilizers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

