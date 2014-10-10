Global Fabry Disease Drug Market is increasing gradually substantial CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Fabry disease is a rare genetic disorder caused by deficient activity of lysosomal enzyme called α-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) which results in dysfunction of glycosphingolipid (fat) metabolism. Lysosomal enzyme is responsible for break down complex sugar-lipid molecules called glycolipids or digests particular compounds. The deficient of this enzyme may results in cell abnormalities and organ system dysfunction which will affects particularly small blood vessels, the heart and kidneys. Global Fabry Disease Drug Market By Type (Classic Fabry Disease and Atypical Late-Onset Fabry Disease), Treatment Type (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Chaperone Treatment, Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT) and Others), Mechanism of Action Type (Alpha-Galactosidase A (Alpha-Gal A) Agonist, Globotriaosylceramide (GL-3) Deposition Reducer, Pancreatic Replacement Enzymes, Pain Management and Others), Route of Administration Type (Oral and Injectable), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fabry disease drug market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, Moderna, Inc, Greenovation Biotech GmbH,

Market Drivers: Global Fabry Disease Drug Market

Increases prevalence of Fabry disease worldwide

Vulnerable male population as it is more frequently occur in male

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with Fabry disease

Strategic collaboration and licensing deal between the companies

Competitive Analysis: Global Fabry Disease Drug Market

Global Fabry disease drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global fabry disease drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Key Market Competitors: Plant-Based Proteins with Better Therapeutic Profiles, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, ISU ABXIS, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVROBIO, Inc, Resverlogix Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Enzyvant, CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, and many others.

Market Restraints: Global Fabry Disease Drug Market

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about Fabry disease in some developing countries

