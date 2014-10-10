Volumetric Video report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Volumetric Video market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Global volumetric video market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Top Players in Global Volumetric Video market are

Google,

Holoxica Ltd,

Microsoft,

The Coretec Group Inc.,

Facebook,

Intel Corporation,

RealView Imaging Ltd.,

Lightspace Technologies, SIA.,

Voxon Photonics,

8I,

VividQ,

Lytro. Inc.,

Raytrix GmbH

among others.

Key Development: Global Volumetric Video market

According to the American Ceramic Society, science nonfiction scientists create real-life 3-D volumetric displays floating in air which produces aerial volumetric, full color images with 10-micron image points by persistence of vision.

Recent Projects

In August 2017, Australian company Euclideon has presented a holographic model for sale, it is a multi-user table in which users will be able to interact with the data. It will be useful for the companies which have teams at remote locations and will be able to work across the same dataset.

In May 2018, Canada based company TeleHumans 2 has developed a 3D based system which is able to project a full 360 degree view of a human without using smart mirrors or smart lens. Image is projected on the telepod which shows a 360 degree view of the object. It will improve the market of the volumetric video coverage.

Segmentation: Global Volumetric Video market

The global volumetric video market is segmented based on

volumetric capture, application, geographical segments.

Based on volumetric capture, the market is segmented into

hardware, software and services.

Hardware is sub segmented into

processing unit, camera unit.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

medical, education and training, sports, events and entertainment, signage and advertisement, others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific ,Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis: Global Volumetric Video market

Global Volumetric Video market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Volumetric Video market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints: Global Volumetric Video market

Rising demand for Ar/Vr applications and 3D/360 content in entertainment

Growing need for volumetric video technology in events and creative advertisement

Increasing applications of volumetric technology in different industries

Accessibility of content creation hardware from varied sources

Less operative projection under sunlight

