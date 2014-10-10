Refrigerated Warehousing market report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the ABC industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Refrigerated Warehousing market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Due to its acceptance, and its versatility the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market is set to witness a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, where it will rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.4 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 40.9 billion by 2025.

Market Definition: Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market

Refrigerated warehousing market offers a variety of temperatures for the manufacturers of food and pharmaceuticals industry. This industry is based on the needs of others as they offer these services for transportation of products as well as storage. With the rising demand of storing the goods manufactured and procured from other means, the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market will rise significantly.

Key Questions Answered in Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Technology (PLC, Evaporative Cooling, Vapour Compression, Blast Freezing), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy Products, Meat & Seafood, Food & Beverages), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Top Key Players:

Americold,

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC.,

Preferred Freezer Services,

John Swire & Sons Ltd.,

AGRO Merchants Group,

NICHIREI CORPORATION,

Interstate Cold Storage Inc.,

Burris Logistics,

Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V.,

HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO.,

A B Oxford Cold Storage Co. Pty Ltd,

VersaCold Logistics Services,

Congebec,

Hanson Logistics,

Snowman Logistics,

Berkshire Transportation Inc.,

CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE

Market Drivers:

Refrigerated warehousing market is set to witness a market growth because of the increase in demand of consumption of perishable items and frozen products.

Increasing number of innovations in the market like transportation, freight tracking has also been a major factor in the market growth

Market Restraints:

Due to high initial setting up costs, the market is set to be isolated for new small competitors and the major service providers are set to dominate the market which will induce less innovation due to their monopolistic nature in the market share

High maintenance and operating costs of these warehouses will also pose a significant challenge to overcome and will make the market growth restrained

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Congebec announced that they had acquired Shamrock Cold Storage Inc., expanding their service capabilities and expanding their market share and dominance in Canada.

In October 2015, AGRO Merchants Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of Nordic Logistics and Warehousing LLC, aimed at expanding the service capabilities in the North America region.

Customize report of “Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market is segmented on the basis of

Technology

Application

Temperature

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Technology

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)

Evaporative Cooling

Vapour Compression

Blast Freezing

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Products

Meat & Seafood

Food & Beverages

By Temperature

Chilled

Frozen

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market

Global refrigerated warehousing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of refrigerated warehousing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

