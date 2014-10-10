Activity Tracking Fitness App report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the ABC industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Activity Tracking Fitness App market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Global activity tracking fitness app market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the levels of disposable income available with individuals, along with various innovations in technology as well as product development with advanced components integration.

Global Activity Tracking Fitness App Market By Gender (Men, Women), Platform (Android, iOS, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), Application (Lifestyle Monitoring, Health Monitoring, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Activity Tracking Fitness App Market

Activity tracking fitness apps are specialized forms of fitness apps which are solely focused on the tracking the activity of consumers through collection of data from the sensors attached to wearables that the consumer is wearing. This data is then analysed by the app and visually represented on the user’s smartphone for better understanding and also so that user can keep a track of all their activity in their own consciousness.

Top Key Players:

Fitbit, Inc.;

Apple Inc.;

adidas International Trading B.V.;

Motorola Mobility LLC;

ASICS Corporation;

Google Fit;

Under Armour, Inc.;

Nike, Inc.;

Azumio;

Polar Electro;

TomTom International BV;

Jefit, Inc.;

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.;

Sports Tracking Technologies;

inKin Social Fitness;

Wahoo Fitness

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on better healthcare and significant changes in the lifestyle of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing penetration of digital age resulting in greater adoption of digital forms of solution offerings will boost the market growth

High volumes of smart devices availability integrated with enhanced quality of sensors; this factor is expected to promote fitness activities globally as it can accurately track entire fitness regimes

Higher population prevalence suffering from obesity and other associated disorders resulting in greater focus on reduction of these diseases; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns arising in the developers of these apps as the availability of cheaper alternative applications restrict the growth of the market

Increasing levels of complications to manoeuvre between application stores as well as these applications due to a difficult user interface can also impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Apple Inc. announced the preview of “watchOS 6”, providing users of Apple Watch with enhanced services and solutions to better manage their health. The upgraded version includes a number of benefits ranging from health and fitness, upgraded store for apps and even the apps

In March 2019, Fitbit, Inc. announced the launch of various consumer electronic products consisting of smartwatches and specialized fitness trackers. Along with these launches, they announced their plans to invoke various innovations in their app helping result in a more personalized approach for each individual, enhancing the levels of tracking and understanding for consumers

Market Segmentations:

Global Activity Tracking Fitness App Market is segmented on the basis of

Gender

Platform

Device

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Gender

Men

Women

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Application

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

Global activity tracking fitness app market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of activity tracking fitness app market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

