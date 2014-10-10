The Modified Atmosphere Packaging report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Modified Atmosphere Packaging market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Market Analysis:

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market was valued at an estimated USD 10.8 billion in 2017 and it is expected to rise up to USD 14.7 billion by the end of the forecast period (2018-2025), registering a CAGR of 4.0% along the way.

Competitors: Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

Klöckner Pentaplast, Filtration Group, The Linde Group, Berry Global, Inc., Barry-Wehmiller, MOCON Europe A/S, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., COVERIS, CVP® Systems LLC., Ilapak, ORICS, Praxair Technology Inc., Reiser, Sealed Air,ULMA Packaging , SCoop , Total Packaging Solutions , Winpak Ltd.

Key Development:

In February 2017, Linpac Packaging was acquired by Klöckner Pentaplast, creating a resource efficient modified atmosphere packaging method for perishable consumer goods.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

The Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Manufacturers and consumer’s demand for hygienic packaging, prolonged shelf-life, convenient packaging is driving the growth of the market

This packaging helps maintain the original nature of the product making sure the product’s integrity is maintained over a longer period of time till it is ready to consume. This factor is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of machinery required and the maintenance cost required is one of the reasons halting the progress of the market

Regulations maintained by the different authorities regarding the use of materials and gases in this packaging is also halting the progress

Segmentation: Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

By Materials

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), PP (Polypropylene), PE (Polyethylene), PS (Oriented Polystyrene), Polyamide



By Packaging Gas

Carbon-Dioxide, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Others

By Machine

Horizontal & Vertical Flow Packaging Machine, Deep-Drawing Machine, Tray-Sealing Machine, Bag-Sealing Machine, Vacuum Chamber Machine

Others



By Application

Poultry, Seafood & Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Convenience Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, United Arab Emirates



