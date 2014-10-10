Virtualization security addresses the security issues faced by components of a virtualization environment and methods through which it can be mitigated or prevented. It is the collective measures, procedures, and processes that ensure the protection of a virtualization infrastructure or environment. The increasing adoption of virtual applications across enterprises and emerging IoT and BYOD trends create a positive outlook for the industry players operating in the virtualization security market.

The virtualization security market is anticipated to flourish on account of increasing data security concerns and rising incidences of cyber-attacks during the forecast period. Additionally, stringent regulatory and compliance requirements are further expected to boost market growth. However, a dearth of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the virtualization security market. On the other hand, demand from small and medium enterprises is likely to open a plethora of opportunities for the virtualization security market in the coming years.

Leading Key Players profiles in this report includes, Centrify Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., HYTRUST, INC., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, VMware, Inc

The reports cover key developments in the virtualization security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from virtualization security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for virtualization security in the global market.

The global virtualization security market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise, deployment, and vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on type, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the vertical is classified as telecom service providers, cloud service providers, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government and defense, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global virtualization security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The virtualization security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

