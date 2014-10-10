The “Global Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DNS Firewall market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, end-user, industry vertical, and geography. The global DNS Firewall market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DNS Firewall market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall is a network security solution that blocks or redirects users from accessing malicious sites and thus prevents network users and systems from connecting to known malicious Internet locations. The rise in incidents of malware threat is prompting the growth of the DNS Firewall market. Also, the increasing deployment of data centers and cloud infrastructure in the APAC region is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Leading Key Players profiles in this report includes, Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc., Constellix, EfficientIP, eSentire, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Infoblox Inc., SWITCH, ThreatSTOP, Inc., VeriSign, Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the DNS Firewall market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from DNS Firewall market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for DNS Firewall in the global market.

The DNS Firewall market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rapid proliferation of web applications. The excessive vulnerability of DNS to malware is further expected to augment the market growth. However, the high adoption of unified threat management (UTM) solutions among enterprises may hamper the growth of the DNS Firewall market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of virtual DNS is expected to create symbolic opportunities for the DNS Firewall market in the coming years.

The global DNS Firewall market is segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user, and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise, and virtual appliance. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as service providers, DNS providers, domain name registrars, website hosts, and enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, education, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global DNS Firewall market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DNS Firewall market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global DNS Firewall Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the DNS Firewall Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

