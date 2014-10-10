Induced Pluripotent market report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Induced Pluripotent market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Market Analysis: Global Induced Pluripotent Market

Global induced pluripotent market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.33 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ailments requiring the development of modern technologically advanced therapeutic options.

Key Market Competitors: Global Induced Pluripotent Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Organogenesis Holdings; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Fate Therapeutics; KCI Licensing, Inc.; Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.; Vericel; ViaCyte, Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Lonza; Takara Bio Inc.; Promega Corporation and QIAGEN.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced that they are planning to acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS Japan of Saitama Prefecture, which will help in providing FUJIFILM with regenerative therapeutics and medicine capabilities of growing certain cells inclusive of but not limited to pluripotent stem cells.

In February 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that they are acquiring Universal Cells for USD 102.5 million. This acquisition will help Astellas to integrate Universal’s technological platform developed for better acceptance and implementation of pluripotent cells in the recipient’s body.

Market Drivers

Rise in the expenditure incurred by various private and government sources on R&D is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of understanding and awareness regarding the composition of the iPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell) has resulted in a rise of demand of the product from various end-users; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Utilization of these cells for the creation of customized tissues and helping in understanding of human development; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Complications and large costs associated with the development and manufacturing of these products are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Chances of health risks due to the acceptance of these products in the recipient’s body along with lack of efficiency in the process are factors restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Induced Pluripotent Market

By Product Category

Cell Culture, Differentiation, Reprogramming, Engineering, Cell Analysis, Others

By Cell Type

Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, Neurons, Others

By Application

Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine, Toxicity Testing, Academic Research, Stem Cell Bio-Banking

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals

By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Induced Pluripotent Market

Global induced pluripotent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of induced pluripotent market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

