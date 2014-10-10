This report classifies the global Security Screening Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The global security screening market accounted to US$ 6.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.64 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the security screening market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. Asia Pacific led the security screening market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The region would continue to generate relatively greater profit, contributing to increase in overseas trade, e-commerce, FDIs, and construction industry. Increasing disposable income has led the masses of the region to opt for airways which impact the scenario airports as well and so contribute towards accelerating utilization of new security systems.

Leading Key Players :

• Aware, Inc.

• Anviz Global

• Analogic Corporation

• Iris ID, Inc.

• L3 Security & Detection Systems

• Magal Security Systems Ltd

• Nuctech Company Limited

• OSI Systems, Inc.

• Smiths Detection Inc.

• Teledyne ICM

The North America is the second-largest market in the security screening market. Apart from Asia pacific and North America, Europe remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the security screening market. The security screening market heavily depends on changing government standards and budgets. Airports look ahead to deploy new security system to ensure friendly screening processes within less time. In North America, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is a US government representative which screens air travelers, to ensure safety of both individuals and mode of transportation in the country.

Market Insights

Persistent threat resulting in loss of human life

From last few years, some nations has witnessed incidences that resulted in terrorist attacks owing to weak security checks at various places, including, airports, seaports, railway stations, and hotels, among others. During the past few years, there have been many incidences that resulted in terrorist attacks owing to weak security checks at various places such as airports, seaports, railway stations, and hotels, among others. This factor holds a foremost position in influencing the adoption of security screening.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global security screening market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Iris ID announced its collaboration with GenKey for integrating iris recognition cameras as well as matching engine with the GenKey’s biometric ID platform, for providing an all-in-one solution for biometric verification and registration initiatives.

2019: L3 technologies Inc. acquired MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd, manufacturer of checkpoint security solutions, to enhance its networked security systems with highly operational and scalable capabilities. This will help the company to enhance their position in security market and create opportunities for the business.

2018: Teledyne ICM developed a new extra slim and light portable X-ray scanner, named FLATSCAN XS, to provide clear, sharp and detailed images of any item at a high speed.

2018: Analogic Corporation and American Airlines collaborate to distribute next generation computed tomography (CT) screening solutions, ConneCT in New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport. Further, ConneCT units deployed at other airports in the United States later in this year.

