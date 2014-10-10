Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the ABC industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

The Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market was valued at USD 3,500.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 5,604.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.9% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market, By Services (Data, Video, Voice, Tracking, Monitoring Services), Access Type (Land Mobile, Maritime, Aeronautical), Vertical (Oil, Gas, Military, Defence, Aviation, Media, Entertainment, Mining, Transportation, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

Mobile satellite services (MSS) offers communication services for emergency situations. It provides voice, fax, paging, high-speed data, low-speed data and broadcast and video on demand services. The MSS systems can be of geostationary orbit (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) systems. The major advantage of using MSS is they provide priority access, global connectivity, access diversity and terrain independence. It uses lower frequencies such as S-band and L-band frequencies of radio spectrum that find its applications in mobile communications, maritime and other transport-related services. For instance, in 2018, Spacecom signed cooperation agreement with hiSky to develop MSS and satellite Internet of Things (IoT) services in the Middle East. This agreement enables Amos 17’s Ka-bands to be developed with hiSky’s Smartellite family satellite terminals. Thus, the mobile satellite services market is growing rapidly in due to increasing integration of satellite and terrestrial mobile technology

Top Key Players:

Ericsson

Globalstar, Inc.

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications, Inc.

Orbcomm

Echostar Corporation

Intelsat General Corporation

Singtel

Viasat

Telstra

Hughes Network Systems

Kongsberg

Ligado Networks

Mitsubishi Electric

Raytheon

Thuraya

TrustComm

Comtech Telecommunications

Harris CapRock Communications

Thrane & Thrane A/S

ViaSat

Many more.

Market Drivers:

Emerging developments in digital technology

Growing demand for mobility

Rising integration demands of satellite and terrestrial mobile technology

Increasing focus of data applications and services

Market Restraint:

Policy and regulatory issue

Congestion of frequency bands and orbits

Market Segmentations:

Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market is segmented on the basis of

Services

Access Type

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Services

Data

Video

Voice

Tracking and Monitoring Services

By Access Type

Land Mobile

Maritime

Aeronautical

By Vertical

Oil and Gas

Military and Defence

Aviation

Media and Entertainment

Mining

Transportation

Other

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape: Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

The global mobile satellite services (MSS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile satellite services (MSS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2013, Inmarsat partnered with Telespazio to develop mobile satellite services. This Mobile satellite services (MSS) was aimed to provide service to machine-to-machine and remote applications.

