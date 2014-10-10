Superabsorbent Dressings Market research report forecasts the innovative applications of the product market on the basis of several estimations. This market analysis report encompasses the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users. Also, the industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile. The Superabsorbent Dressings report explains the growing popularity of the market competition by leading manufacturers or players, with sales volume, revenue (Million USD), price (USD/Unit), and market share for every individual manufacturer or player.

Global superabsorbent dressings market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and advancement in the superabsorbent dressings.

Global Superabsorbent Dressings Market, Product Type (Adherent, Non-Adherent), Dressing Type (Sterile Dressing, Non-Sterile Dressing), Application (Primary Wound Care, Secondary Wound Care), End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Superabsorbent Dressings Market

Superabsorbent dressings are used in the wound care and are made up of superabsorbent polymer. The superabsorbent helps clinician to cure highly exuding wounds due to their absorbing capacity compare to the traditional dressings. Superabsorbent dressings comprise to trap unwanted impurities from the exudate such as inflammatory mediators, bacteria, proteases and also reduce the leakage and maceration. The appropriate choice of the superabsorbent dressings reduces the need of frequent dressing of the patients.

Top Key Players:

Baxter,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

Smith & Nephew,

BSN medical,

3M,

NICHIBAN CO.,LTD.,

Dynarex Corporation,

Cardinal Health,

Medtronic,

Winner Medical Group Inc.,

PAUL HARTMANN AG,

Derma Sciences Inc.,

Mölnlycke Health Care AB,

DermaRite Industries, LLC..,

DeRoyal Industries Inc.,

Hollister Incorporated,

Integra LifeSciences,

Advancis Medical USA LLC

ABIGO Medical.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population with the chronic wounds such as leg ulcers, pressure ulcer

High clinical and physiological effect of the superabsorbent dressing on wounds.

Market Restraints:

High cost of superabsorbent dressings and the wound management

Strict government regulation for the safety and efficacy of the super absorbent dressings

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2016, Advancis Medical USA LLC announced the addition of one more new superabsorbent dressing in their Eclypse range. Eclypse Contour dressing is uniquely designed and ensures minimal contact of wound and exudate management.

In February, 2016, ABIGO Medical announced the addition of one more new superabsorbent dressing in their Sorbact product range. The Sorbact dressing prevents the wound infection and lowers the bio burden.

Market Segmentations:

Global Superabsorbent Dressings Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Dressing Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Adherent

Non-Adherent

By Dressing Type

Sterile Dressing

Non-Sterile Dressing

By Application

Primary Wound Care

Secondary Wound Care

By End-User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Superabsorbent Dressings Market

The global superabsorbent dressings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of superabsorbent dressings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

