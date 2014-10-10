The Endpoint Detection and Response market market research report forecasts the innovative applications of the product market on the basis of several estimations. This market analysis report encompasses the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users. Also, the industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile. The Endpoint Detection and Response report explains the growing popularity of the market competition by leading manufacturers or players, with sales volume, revenue (Million USD), price (USD/Unit), and market share for every individual manufacturer or player.

Global endpoint detection and response market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid surge in the need for continuous monitoring, analyze and record all the activities and events on the endpoints have augmented the overall market growth.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market By Component (Solutions, Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Enforcement Point (Workstations, Mobile Devices, Servers, Point of Sale Terminals), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Managed, Hybrid), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Government and Public Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market

Endpoint detection and response is a particular tool that is primarily focused on detecting and investigating suspicious activities coupled with other issues on endpoints or hosts. It is also referred as advanced threat protection (ATP). This tool helps in the monitoring of endpoint and network events and recording the information in a central database. Further, it also helps in the suitable detection, analysis and investigation. The major problems that are solved by the endpoint detection and response process include lack of post breach threat detection and lack of deep visibility & analysis capability.

Top Key Players:

Symantec Corporation,

Tripwire Inc.,

Digital Guardian,

Carbon Black Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Open Text Corporation,

FireEye, Inc.,

RSA Security LLC,

Intel Corporation,

CrowdStrike,

Cybereason Inc.,

Cylance Inc.,

AO Kaspersky Lab,

Cynet, Ebryx LLC,

Cyphort Inc.,

Tanium Inc.,

Countertrack Inc.,

ICSA Labs

among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for mitigating various IT security risks is driving the market growth

Surging instances of enterprise endpoint targeted attacks is enhancing the growth of the market

An upsurge in enterprise mobility trends across the multiple organizations is a factor driving the market growth

Shifting consumer adoption of several cloud platforms owing to various security breaches will promulgate the overall market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of magnetic refrigeration is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Symantec acquired Appthority which offers comprehensive mobile application security analysis. This acquisition will strengthen the company’s ability to secure operating systems and modern endpoints. In addition, it will provide the critical ability to different customers for analyzing various mobile applications for both unsafe and malicious capabilities

In November 2016, Cisco started their joint venture with The Inspur Group. This joint venture strengthened the abilities of The Inspur Group to build complete cloud data centres and further enriched their data center portfolio. In addition, for Cisco, it proved to be a major move for their long term, sustainable development strategy in China. This partnership will provide independent, high-end products and solutions along with highly secure and trustworthy information infrastructures

Market Segmentations:

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Enforcement Point

Deployment Model

Organization Size

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Enforcement Point

Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

Point of Sale Terminals

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Managed

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

Global end point detection and response market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

